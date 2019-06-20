‘Jeopardy!’ doesn’t want me!

Before you take the test, you create a contestant profile — besides assessing your smarts, it’s also the first component of a potential TV audition. They want to know what you look like and maybe get a sense of whether you’d spend your post-commercial chat awkwardly recounting that time you ran into Doug Mirabelli at Bernie and Phyl’s. In my profile photo, I’m wearing a mullet wig, sunglasses, and a sleeveless Bon Jovi concert T, so the producers will understand that I’m the bad boy of game show trivia. Sure, off-camera I’m a nice guy, but when the buzzer’s in my hand I’m here to do two things: kick ass and tell meandering personal anecdotes . . . and I’m all out of stories about my cat, Penelope.

Like many Jeopardy! fans, I nurture the fantasy that I’d kill it on the show. Maybe not a James Holzhauer level of killing it, but I think I could earn a two-day total of $54,342 before catching a bad break with the third day’s Final Jeopardy category, “Mongolian Throat Singing in Postmodern Classical Music.” So I decide to try my luck by signing up for the online Jeopardy! test, which is offered once or twice a year and consists of 50, uh . . . answers. You get 15 seconds to fill in your response, so by way of teeing up excuses for any Jeopardy! producers reading this, I’d like to mention that I don’t know how to type.

The night of the test, I log onto the Jeopardy! site, nervous but hopeful. I know lots of useless information, to the extent that I often surprise myself while watching the show. “What is . . . Austria?” I’ll yell, and then everyone within earshot will be super impressed when the correct response turns out to be Germany, which is pretty close.

The test goes live at 9 p.m. on a Wednesday night and I start off hot. A “monologue by a character alone on a stage” is a “soliloquy.” Kevin Costner won two Oscars in 1990 for Dances with Wolves. The “measure of energy unavailable for useful work in a system” is . . . entropy! Measles is caused by a virus (and Jenny McCarthy).

But then I start to stumble. It turns out that the country 90 miles south of Cuba is not Antigua. (It’s Jamaica. Pretty close though.) Gin is not made from elderberries. (It’s juniper berries. Again, close.) The Greek goddess of wisdom is not Madea. And here’s one for you at home: “It’s the alliterative nickname for the Boeing 747.” The correct response is, of course, “jumbo jet.” But somehow my brain cannot summon those words. Instead, I feverishly type “Big Bird.” You know, like we all say — can’t wait to saddle the ol’ Big Bird.

I even blow a grammar question, which is embarrassing for a former English major. Later, I rationalize this to my wife by saying, “I know how grammar works even if I can’t explain the mechanics. It’s like how Paul McCartney doesn’t know how to read music.” To which she replies, “Did you just compare yourself to Paul McCartney?”

I’m not quick enough to snap photos of all the questions before they disappear, but I figure I got 20 correct. Which sounds bad, but who knows? My friend Michael, a photographer who lives in the Leather District, was on Jeopardy! last year, so I ask him how he did on the test. “I got 37,” he says. Another writer I know made it on the show and won two games but goofed up his Final Jeopardy bet on the third show — on top of everything else, you also have to be great at math!

So far, nobody from Jeopardy! has contacted me, despite my undeniable Kevin Costner knowledge. Then again, Holzhauer took the online test for about six years before he got an in-person audition. And even he turned out to be mortal, as vulnerable to a tough category or a great rival as anyone else. In a way, that’s encouraging, because everyone’s got a shot. So I’ll study up on opera and classical literature — I mean, when I’m not busy shooting pool, scowling, and disdaining convention. I’m ready for Jeopardy! But is it ready for me? That’s the question.

Ezra Dyer is the automotive editor for Popular Mechanics. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.