My refugee father and his ‘old friend’

I reclaimed the book after finding it among her things and opened it one night three years ago. When I was a boy, I laughed at its drawings of mischievous children and exasperated parents, but back then I could not read the German text. In my 40s, however, I learned the language, and now every word was accessible, including those inscribed inside the cover in a beautiful, looping hand.

The day he and his parents left Nazi-occupied Vienna, she gave him as a farewell gift a huge collection of cartoons by German humorist Wilhelm Busch. Somehow the heavy volume survived forced emigration, multiple uprootings, and countless other opportunities to disappear, including my mother’s downsizing for a move to assisted living.

With only 28 words, Clara Schick transformed my relationship with my father. High on my wish list would be to thank her, if it were possible.

When you page through this book, my dear little Hansi, think of me, your old friend who loved you very, very much.

Clara Schick, Vienna, June 29, 1939

“Old friend”? That seemed strange, because my father was only 8 in 1939. A child that age has no old friends — unless, of course, they truly are old. Instantly I pictured an elegant Viennese doyenne, with kindly features, white hair, and a stately beauty acquired over decades.

But what about “loved?” Specifically, why not “loves,” present tense? The answer would be clear later, but not until Clara Schick’s affection for my father, oddly rendered in retrospect, made me consider as never before what he’d lost when he left Vienna forever.

His home, nationality, and first language. His grandparents, native culture, and friends. Even “Hans” disappeared, Anglicized to “John” in 1944. He lost everything — including, I now understood, Clara Schick. She wrote “loved” because she knew she would never see my father again, and she was right. Three years later, at the age of 70, she was killed at the Nazi extermination facility called Chelmno.

The inscription the author found in a book given to his father as a boy. (Geoff Kronik)

My father was a man of great humor and warmth, and he possessed more inquisitive enthusiasm than anyone else I’ve ever known. A phone call with him meant wearily answering endless questions about everything I’d done since our last contact, a weariness I would gladly suffer today. When he died 13 years ago, I knew no one would ever be as interested in me again, and no one has been.

But he also harbored an impenetrable darkness, which made his motives and desires unknowable and life with him often oppressive and threatening. I resented this while he was alive, and I later wished my countless good memories of him were less compromised by difficult ones, but eventually I could reflect on him with more generosity. Had his emigration experience traumatized him more than I’d known? This became my main question, and Clara Schick’s 28 words were the key to answering it.

That night, with the book on my lap, I tried to put myself in my father’s 8-year-old shoes. What was it like when the Gestapo clattered in to arrest his father? To hear glass breaking and neighbors screaming during Kristallnacht? How did it feel to arrive in a strange new land, to go from comfort to indigence, from clear identity to refugee status?

I couldn’t imagine, but I felt sure I would also have suffered damage. Who wouldn’t have, at 8? It seemed so obvious, and I longed to tell my father I understood now, at least more than I had previously, and the fact that I could not was a frustration that endures to this day. However, it was also the moment I began to truly miss him.

I’m certain Clara Schick would like knowing what she did for her dear little Hansi and his son. After all, she loved my father very, very much, and if I cannot thank her for her intervention, then the least I can do is to try to remember him as fondly as she did.

Geoff Kronik lives in Brookline and writes fiction and essays.