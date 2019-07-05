A cottage guest room blends classic features with whimsical accents

(Greg Premru)

When Newton-based designer Heather Vaughan purchased this turn-of-the-20th-century cottage on an isthmus in Scituate, it was a grand disaster. Nevertheless, some redeeming qualities shone through. Case in point: the beadboard paneling on almost every wall and ceiling of the original portion of the house, including the bedrooms in each of the four corners of the second floor. “It was painted hospital green awfulness,” says Vaughan. “I thought, Oh goodness, we have to neutralize this.” A few coats of Benjamin Moore Decorator’s White later, the guest room looks clean and bright. The furnishings reflect Vaughan’s quirky interpretation of beach-house style, which she describes as part chinoiserie, part Victorian, and part Yankee New England. “These things could be brand-new or have been here for 50 years,” says the designer. “They all have a story.” Even her Shih Tzu, Crazy Lou: “She’s a cranky old lady, like the house.”

1 Framed butterfly specimens — Vaughan found these two at the Brimfield Antique Show — hang throughout the house. “These are less colorful than my others, more moth-like and organic,” Vaughan says.