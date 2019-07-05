Five things to do in and around Boston, July 8-14

Dance the evening away at the Berklee Tito Puente Latin Music Series. Acts returning to the annual six-concert series include the all-female fusion ensemble 3nity (August 1) and the Mambo Rican Group, which leads off at O’Day Playground in the South End. Thursdays at 7 p.m. through August 15 in the South End, Jamaica Plain, Mission Hill, and East Boston. Free. berklee.edu

Opening Saturday

O Brave New World

Combining tragedy, romance, and a magical shipwreck, The Tempest is an ideal choice for an outdoor production. Theater in the Open, the resident troupe at Maudslay State Park in Newburyport, presents one of Shakespeare’s final plays as part of its 40th-anniversary season. Saturdays and Sundays at 4 p.m. through July 28, plus August 10 and 11. Free; parking $5. theaterintheopen.org

Saturday

Kidding Around

All-you-can-eat ice cream, bouncy houses, face painting, and carnival games — need we say more? The WGBH FunFest at the PBS station’s Brighton studios offers all that and more. Live entertainment, including music and the Mad Science Stage Show, runs throughout the event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and sensory-friendly spaces and activities will be available. $15, kids under 2 free, Family 4 Pack $40. wgbh.org

Opening Saturday

In the Blink of an Eye

Order of Imagination: The Photographs of Olivia Parker captures the vulnerability of objects — fruit, seashells, plants, even a soap bubble — by presenting them as dreamy images. Trained as a painter and art historian, Parker turned to photography in the 1970s and has embraced technology, incorporating digital manipulation into her creative process. This exhibition, at the Peabody Essex Museum through November 11, is the visionary septuagenarian’s first career retrospective. $15, under 17 free. pem.org

Saturday

Green Scene

In its 12th year, the ever-popular ArtBeat festival fills Davis Square with music (on two stages), dance (in the Somerville Theatre), 70-plus craft vendors, family-friendly activities, and more. The event is more than just fun, although there’s plenty of that — this year’s theme is “consumed,” with a focus on climate change and how we use the world’s resources. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free; suggested donation $3. somervilleartscouncil.org

