For sale: Homes with treehouses

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $285,000 in 2013

PROS Just blocks from downtown and the Assabet River Rail Trail, this 1903 Colonial is larger than it looks. A cheery yellow front door opens to the living room and a dining room with built-in cabinets and shelving beyond. That’s next to a remodeled kitchen with white and gray cabinets, a farmhouse sink, and a slate floor. An addition at the back holds a laundry area, stylish full bath, and family room, plus access to a small yard with a patio and two-level tree fort. Upstairs are three bedrooms, one with a cottage feel with painted blue floors, and another with skylights. The enormous master has towering cathedral ceilings and access to the long, updated bath with a double vanity.

CONS No garage.

Suzanne Koller/Suzanne & Company, Keller Williams Boston Northwest, 781-275-2156, SuzanneandcompanyRE.com

$879,000

SQUARE FEET 2,460

LOT SIZE 0.44 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3 full

LAST SOLD FOR $385,000 in 2005

PROS Originally a 1939 ranch, this home more than doubled in size after a 2009 addition. The main living and dining area has a kitchen at left with Shaker cabinets, stainless appliances, and granite counters. In back, the family room has sliders to a deck overlooking a kid’s paradise: a rolling lawn with a treehouse and an impressive zip line. There’s also a full bath, first-floor bedroom, and a mudroom with access to the three-car garage. Upstairs, the master has cathedral ceilings, a dressing room, and a private bath with walk-in shower, soaking tub, radiant-heat floors, and grand arched window. Two more carpeted bedrooms, a laundry room, and a bath round out the second floor.

CONS The kitchen is on the small side.

Laura Semple Walsh, Coldwell Banker Sudbury, 978-831-3766, Laura.Semple@NEMoves.com