For sale: Homes with a French accent in Lynn and Dorchester

CONDO FEE $528 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR First time on market

PROS This penthouse condo crowns a stately 1865 Second Empire Victorian one block from the ocean. From the elegant stairway and landing, enter into the hub of the home: a large dining room with an open kitchen at the far end. Three generously sized bedrooms and a living room branch off from here, all with hardwood floors and distinctive arched windows. The updated full bath has laundry hookups in place. Stairs in the dining room lead to a cozy cupola, outfitted as a charming coffee or reading nook with 360-degree views (including the ocean). The unit has driveway parking for two cars and a shared garden area with a fire pit. The condo fee includes heat.

CONS Kitchen appliances have mismatched finishes.

Alison Socha, Leading Edge Real Estate, 781-983-9326, LindaOandAlison.com

$844,900

34 PORT NORFOLK STREET / DORCHESTER

SQUARE FEET 3,270

LOT SIZE 0.08 acre

BEDROOMS 6 BATHS 3 full

LAST SOLD FOR $385,000 in 2001

PROS In a tiny neighborhood jutting into the Neponset River, this 1876 mansard Colonial was at some point expanded and converted into a two-family. The downstairs unit has three bedrooms and a full bath off the central living room. Down a hallway with a stacked washer and dryer, the kitchen offers yard access. The entryway to the upstairs unit has mudroom space. Stairs lead into the open kitchen, which holds a breakfast nook with bay windows. The dining and living rooms, in front, have wide pine floors, while at the back are a carpeted bedroom and a bath with laundry. Up a narrow stairway are a large family room, another bath, and two bedrooms, plus a deck with skyline views.

CONS No off-street parking.

Marci McDonough, Houston Real Estate, 781-727-0677, marci@since1894.com