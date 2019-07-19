Five things to do the week of July 22-28

During the upheaval of the 1970s, Maureen Stanton saw her family — and her life — racked by drugs and crime. The award-winning essayist, who grew up in Walpole and teaches at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, reads from her new book, Body Leaping Backward: Memoir of a Delinquent Girlhood, on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hingham Library and Thursday at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books in Cambridge. Free. hinghamlibrary.org and portersquarebooks.com

Wednesday-Sunday

Coming Attractions

Love free Shakespeare more than you love sitting on Boston Common waiting for Cymbeline to start? The up-and-comers of the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company summer apprentice program star in abridged productions of All’s Well That Ends Well and A Midsummer Night’s Dream — indoors. The Boston Center for the Arts plays host to two evening performances and one matinee of each play. Free; tickets required. commshakes.org

Friday-Sunday

Boricua Blast

The Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts returns to City Hall Plaza, energizing one of the city’s most boring spaces with one of its liveliest events. Nonstop Latin music and food, carnival rides and kids’ activities, arts and crafts vendors, and the Saturday afternoon health expo are just part of the fun. The gala parade kicks off at the Hynes Convention Center on Sunday at noon. Friday 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon to 11 p.m. Free. puertoricanfestivalofma.org

Friday-Sunday

Between Your Toes

This year’s Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival is out of this world — the theme is the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Gritty masterpieces by professionals and amateurs are under construction and on display throughout the event, accompanied by live music, food trucks, kids’ sand sculpting lessons, and more. Saturday’s schedule includes the announcement of the winning sculptures and a 30-minute fireworks display. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free.rbissf.com

Sunday

Bosky Beats

Chart-topping saxophonist Elan Trotman headlines a slate of acts that cross genre and geographic boundaries at the Cambridge Jazz Festival. They include vocalist Carla Cook, pianist Yoko Miwa, percussionist Eguie Castrillo, and festival cofounder Ron Savage’s trio. Take part in family activities and check out a museum-style jazz history display as well as food and merchandise vendors. Noon to 7 p.m. at Danehy Park. Free. cambridgejazzfestival.org

