For sale: Stucco homes in Salem and Rockport

CONDO FEE $225 a month

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $431,000 in 2005

PROS This 1916 town house is on a quiet lane in the McIntire Historic District. Enter by a small front porch, and the living room at right features a fireplace. The adjoining dining room includes built-ins and a pocket door, while a former closet nearby has been converted to a powder room. Beyond, the updated kitchen sports cherry cabinets, leathered granite counters, and new stainless appliances, plus access to a small yard. Three bedrooms, including a master with walk-in closet, are on the second floor. There’s a newer bath with a claw-foot tub. Another bedroom is on the third floor with a playroom or office, while the basement holds laundry and a workshop.

CONS An offer has been accepted on this property.

Pam McKee, Keller Williams, 978-500-4047, PamMcKeeTeam.com

$1,259,000

138 SOUTH STREET / ROCKPORT

SQUARE FEET 3,730

LOT SIZE 5.44 acres

BEDROOMS 6 BATHS 3 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $800,000 in 2017

PROS This 1907 Tudor abuts conservation land on estate-like grounds. Enter into a mudroom with a pantry, which leads into an updated two-room kitchen with soapstone and steel counters, stainless appliances, and picture windows. The dining room has a fireplace and patio access, while the enormous living room has its own fireplace, a grand staircase, and twin wraparound porches. Upstairs, one wing has three bedrooms and a nursery or office, plus two full baths. In the other direction, the master has a walk-in closet and sitting area, and a bedroom or art studio at the far end has a private deck. The detached three-car garage includes a modern in-law apartment.

CONS May need some electrical updates.

Amanda Armstrong, Engel & Völkers By the Sea,978-879-6322, bythesea.evusa.com