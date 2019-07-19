Letters to the editor of the Boston Globe Magazine

I agree and disagree with Emma Goodwin (Perspective, May 5) — mostly disagree. I understand the desire of students to live off campus and get to know the city and living on their own; however, it isn’t common for those who are not in colleges in cities. You can argue that perhaps they miss out on the experience that city college students get, but you cannot argue that it is a necessity, as she does. As a native Bostonian, I am very concerned about the availability and affordability of housing in Boston and the surrounding areas. Students should not [get] housing while those who grew up here and love the city cannot afford to live here. I just don’t buy the argument that having to live on campus will drive students out.

Margy Roeck

Dracut

I am so happy to hear that Goodwin is a respectful member of a Boston neighborhood. The reason colleges are building more on campus housing is Boston neighbors want them to. When my daughter was a toddler we lived in a condo in Cleveland Circle. We were rocked awake many nights by drunken and rowdy college students. At the end of each year or in September when the new batch moved in, they would throw whatever was left in the apartments out the window, including furniture. That is why neighborhoods do not want college students living there.

Meg Singer

Norfolk

An Enduring Love

Thank you to Megan Birch-McMichael for a lovely piece regarding foster mothering (Connections, May 12). A daughter of a dear friend has fostered for years in Ohio. I’ve always wondered at her strength to offer so much love to a child she will have to give away, although she celebrates every success, as do her husband and children. I hope the reciprocal arrangement Birch-McMichael has with that dear child’s forever family will last.

Mary Ellen Mackin

Woburn

What a perfect essay for Mother’s Day. The extremely touching and lovingly composed story brought tears to my eyes. Her devotion to child fostering is evident. I am sure that I am not the only reader to wonder whether Birch-McMichael had the option to adopt the infant, and why that did not occur. Perhaps not enough space to get into that in 650 words.

Beryl Jupiter

Weston

The writer evoked every feeling and emotion I experienced over my 10-plus years as a foster parent. She entered into my mind and my thoughts became her words. I assembled picture books that covered each month of the precious 23 that our buddy was with us. I didn’t want him to get older and be missing this chunk of time that his new parents could not fill with memories. Such bittersweet memories. I am heartsick for my loss but heartful for the joy that lay ahead for [the child]. God bless both our sweet boys.

Maureen Ahokas

Middleborough

Penchant for Pink

Regarding the overview of the 1930s Colonial in Nahant (On the Block, May 12): Wait. Pink and black tiled bathrooms are a “con”? Speak for yourself, Jon Gorey.

Laura J. Perry

Weston

Portland Dining Picks

Enjoyed Devra First’s article (“Where to Eat in Portland,” May 12) and heartily concur with her choices as I have been to most of them. One of my favorites is missing: Miyake on Fore Street is world class and not to be missed. And the accompanying article on breweries did not include one of my favorite beer tasting venues in Portland: Novare Res. I know it’s not a brewery but the options are endless and the food isn’t bad, either.

Jeffrey Hillman

Tewksbury

How could you omit Scales and the magic touch of chef Fred Eliot?

John Golden

Portland, Maine

On Income Inequality

I doubt that a new director for rural development in the governor’s office would do much to solve the income inequality problem (Perspective, May 19). Economic growth will probably not solve the problem, either. The big problem is barely mentioned in the article but is clear from the picture and the caption: People are living in tents because they cannot afford to pay rent. There are two solutions: the first is more public housing; the second is increased funding for the housing choice program, also known as Section 8 . More funding from the state and/or the federal government could solve the shortages. When people become homeless due to a disaster like a great storm, we rush in to help. But when people are homeless because, through no fault of their own, they cannot afford the rent, the situation is ignored. This is wrong.

Tim Parker

Marblehead

Can Problems in College Sports Be Solved?

I really enjoyed Neil Swidey’s story about college athletics (“The Madness of College Sports,” May 19), especially references to the non-scholarship Division III. I’m entering my 26th year at UMass Dartmouth, an NCAA Division III program. Most of the attention in Division III goes to academically selective schools, but there are lots with competitive athletic programs that don’t have the luxuries of those private schools. I would count UMass Dartmouth among those types, which provide students the opportunity to pursue academic goals, while also enjoying the sport they love. Our athletic programs are an important part of admissions, attracting students at a time when colleges and universities are competing for a declining pool of potential students. Instead of asking how many professional athletes we have produced, ask how many doctors, lawyers, business owners, and hundreds of other professional workers have we produced. In D-III athletics, that’s the number we focus on.

Jim Mullins

Westport

Swidey and [William Bowen, whose book is referenced] do not give college sports marks they deserve on school spirit, [or acknowledge] that sports are a great outlet for kids in school. Also many sports have people adopt a healthy lifestyle. None of my wrestling teammates became overweight! I do not see anything wrong with having a rowing team, tennis team, or wrestling anymore than having a radio station, newspaper, or photography club. College and high school sports also contribute to the idea of health for life.

Robert Leach

Weston

This country puts way too much emphasis on athletics, starting with very young children. In school, young people are pushed too hard to make their bodies respond inappropriately, resulting in injuries that will follow them for the rest of their lives. Is the 5-foot-6, 130-pound high school senior really going to make the NFL or the NBA? What gets sacrificed is attention to education. By the time these students realize the truth, they haven’t learned to study or to appreciate learning.

Susan Furste

Wellesley

Sports are wonderful but far less important than education. Yet, thanks to sports, higher education today provides what can only be described as toxic modeling for students trying to figure out how to make their way in the world.

William Devine

Mountain View, California

As a past player and a trainer of young female basketball players, I’d like to thank Swidey for writing this great article. One of my girls did just get a small basketball scholarship but it probably covers all they’ve paid to get there. I will pass this on to all my parents, coaches, etc., so maybe we all can keep our perspective. Sadly, we are in a culture where who a person is is not as important as what they do and what they have. It extends into the colleges where appearance is so important.

Bob Diamond

Sarasota, Florida

I went to a high-performance D-III school, Swarthmore , and I ran cross-country. While a student, organized practices were rare outside of season. Visiting in the fall not long ago, there were organized practices for several spring sports the same day. I was disappointed. My son is a rising senior at Lafayette. He does two club sports, which he loves. Varsity would eat up far too much time. One thing staff pointed out is that (former) athletes and frat members are especially loyal alums, keeping ties among themselves, and of course giving money. Why can’t colleges devise the tight affinities in other areas, like engineering, arts, business.

John Bowe

Belmont

My own perspective (from nearly 20 years in Division I athletic departments) is that change will only happen when the NCAA and its member schools have hit bottom. I can’t tell you when it will happen, but it will happen.

Mark Wilson

New Albany, Ohio

Family Ties

George Evans’s essay (Connections, May 19) brought tears to my eyes as a reminder of the many times my husband and I have visited nursing homes starting with grandparents, aunts, and parents. I have always wished that we could have spent more time with each of them.

Theresa Walsh

Townsend

I absolutely loved Evans’s story! It gave me hope that my mom will be OK. I am in the midst of helping my 92-year old mother (who has outlived her family and friends) move across the country. My mom has come to realize the burden of living alone. She has very kind neighbors who help out but that independent spirit of hers hates to rely on them. I knew she had to make her own decision on “what’s next.” I was pleasantly surprised when she said she’d move near me, and an apartment in our complex opened. She will be able to retain her independence, live amongst people of all ages, and see the ocean from her new living room. My husband and I look forward to sharing this next chapter with her.

LouAnne de la Sota

Manhattan Beach, California

(Ice) Cream of the Crop

Why weren’t these places included in “Iconic Ice Cream” (June 2):1) Kimball Farm in Westford. The ice cream is homemade. I’ve watched an employee crush a 5-pound box of Oreos for inclusion in the ice cream. The quantity as well as quality make it a standout. 2) New City Microcreamery in Hudson, which makes ice cream using liquid nitrogen. I’ve had fantastic baklava ice cream there. 3) Brickley’s in Narragansett and Wakefield, Rhode Island. The blueberry ice cream has fresh picked, luscious local blueberries. The pistachio, white in color and loaded with whole pistachios, is among my favorites.

Harry Hersh

Natick

The best ice cream in New England can be found at Sully’s Ice Cream Stand in Chelmsford. So many yummy flavors. New ones added every season. The portions are huge. Go for it.

Veronica T. Doherty

Chelmsford

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132.