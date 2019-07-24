My boyfriend is going on a fantastic vacation — without me

Q. My boyfriend and I have been long-distance for most of our three-year relationship. In a few months, I will be starting a graduate program close to home and it feels like a much-needed fresh start. I hoped we could take a vacation together when I get there. But just before I return, he’s taking a 10-day trip with his friend and won’t have any vacation time left. He’s even asked that we drive my car home in as few days as possible so he won’t have to take extra time off work to help me move.

Advertisement

I have two problems with this: 1) that he’s taking this trip so close to my return and 2) that he’s choosing to have an amazing new experience with his friend instead of me. He recently took his parents to Europe and invited me along; it was a lot of fun but didn’t feature the one-on-one time his friend is getting. I find it hard to understand because there’s no one in the world I would want to spend 10 days with one on one besides him.

When I tried to voice my concerns, he asked, “Is my traveling with friends going to be a problem?” The answer is no, but the timing is all wrong in this case. Am I overreacting?

— Moving

A. Earlier this month, I took a seven-day trip with a friend. We went to Scotland and Ireland and saw old castles and donkeys. We managed to walk 9 miles to Lisdoonvarna, a small Irish town known for its matchmaking festival. (I think that makes the trip a tax write-off!)

Advertisement

My friend could have taken that journey with her husband. He would have made an excellent traveling companion. But this friend is the kind of person who likes to have some experiences alone or with someone like me. Lots of people feel this way, including your partner. If you can’t accept this about him, it isn’t a good match. He asked the right question; please give him an honest answer.

The timing of all of this is something else. It would have been nice for him to take a last-minute trip with you, for sure. But one of the great things about you coming home is that it will be easier to see you more often. It will make things seem far less urgent, and maybe that’s why he felt good about going away — because you’ll no longer have to plan your lives around one precious weekend.

I don’t know what you win by continuing to fight about this specific trip. It might be better to talk about how you’ll celebrate this move after you arrive. Maybe plan one romantic night and build from there.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

You are taking this too personally. Some people really love their friends and crave spending time and having experiences with them. That takes nothing away from your relationship with him. THENURSE

Your first concern MAY be legitimate, but wanting him to experience places with you first is just silly. THE_BRIDE

Mrs. Two Sheds and I have a pretty simple rule when it comes to traveling conflicts: first dibs. In our case, it mostly applies to business travel, but it’s still applicable here. If he had his plan in place before you suggested your vacation together, then you shouldn’t expect him to back out of his plans. I suggest you just write this off as one of those disappointing things that sometimes happens in life. Instead of worrying about this vacation, focus on the next one. TWO-SHEDS

Advertisement

Submit your questions for Meredith here.

Get Season 2 of Meredith Goldstein’s Love Letters podcast now at loveletters.show or wherever you listen. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.