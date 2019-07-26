For sale: Homes with built-in bench seating in Hull and Easton

LOT SIZE 0.12 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $200,000 in 2015

PROS Nine houses from the beach, this 1929 Cape packs in a lot of charm. Enter through a mudroom off the deck into a bright, remodeled kitchen with banquette seating, stainless appliances, and stylish light fixtures. Beyond the granite breakfast bar, the open dining and living area has a fireplace and a reading nook. A colorful new bath includes a laundry area behind pocket doors. There’s a first-floor bedroom off the front entrance. Upstairs, two more bedrooms share an updated bath with a double vanity. The walk-out basement leads to a small yard, gravel patio, and driveway parking for four cars. The home has new heating, plumbing, and electrical systems.

CONS Flood insurance required for mortgage.

Elyne Greene, Jack Conway Cityside,617-835-0518, egreene@jackconway.com

$750,000

8 SOUTH STREET /EASTON

SQUARE FEET 3,426

LOT SIZE 0.62 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $615,000 in 2014

PROS This 1900 Colonial farmhouse sits on a picturesque lot with a horseshoe driveway, a rolling lawn, and a pool. Entering via the front porch, the living room has a brick fireplace and arched French doors. The updated kitchen casts a warm glow with maple cabinets and wide pine floors. It’s open to a dining area with built-in bench seating and exposed brick, while an adjacent sunroom has radiant-heated tile floors. Nearby, there’s a powder room and office, while a one-bedroom apartment completes the first floor. Upstairs, there’s three bedrooms — including an enormous master with a spacious bath — plus a third-floor bedroom.

CONS There’s a dirt floor in the basement.

John Allaire, Easton Real Estate, 508-230-8600, johnallaire@eastonrealestate.com