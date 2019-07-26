I learned about friendship by watching my mom and her friends at the kitchen table

I saw a different side of my mother when her old neighborhood friends Mary and Cora dropped in. She seemed easy, laughing, leaning back and stretching, then resting forward, elbows on the table, her chin in her hand.

They sat around the kitchen table drinking coffee or sipping whiskey and water from jelly glasses and smoking cigarettes. They tapped their feet on the linoleum floor and drummed on the tabletop singing bits of songs. I hung around because I really liked hearing them laugh.

They’d grown up together in Watertown and still lived in the same neighborhood. Her friends were single career women, and my mother was at home with four kids, an invalid aunt to care for, and an unreliable husband who drank too much. Those visits must have been lifelines for her. Must have kept her afloat in ways that family couldn’t.

Advertisement

At maybe 7 or 8, I crept around the door to spy on them, trying to understand what they were talking about, enjoying the mood, and, as it turns out, getting a first look at old friendship.

They seemed to talk in code. Often, one said only a word or two and they all nodded in agreement, groaned, or laughed until tears ran down their cheeks. They all talked at once and ended sentences at the same time. Sometimes they just smoked and drank quietly. I didn’t really get it, but I knew that I liked it.

Once I had my own old friendships, I got it. I got the beat and the balm of conversation among people who really know and accept each other. Who have grown together through the major and the mundane. Who have no need or patience for any pretense.

My college friends and I do the same thing my mother and her friends did, minus the cigarettes. We settle at a table somewhere, talk in a rush, slow down, use partial sentences and scattered phrases, interrupt and talk over one another, and somehow wind up at the same place.

Advertisement

We vacationed in London a while ago to celebrate knowing each other for 50 years. Most people would have devoted their time to sightseeing, but we spent long hours at tables — in the kitchen, in the dining room, on the patio, and at the local pub — going on about things that don’t matter and things that do: politics, coffee brewing, the intrinsic need for human touch, and how Susan Lucci still looks the same as she did decades ago .

Sometimes, maybe most times, the topics matter less to me than the being together. The ease and the comfort of it. I could hardly live without it.

I don’t recall that my mother ever made a point to teach us about friends the way she lectured us about other things. The lesson was in the watching. When our family moved away and her old pals couldn’t visit so easily, she quickly made new friends who soon joined her at the kitchen table for coffee and conversation. In time, they became old friends, too.

Today, when I get together with my dear ones from my years living thousands of miles away, it’s like coming up for air.

We met in a resort town recently and made good use of the tables in our vacation rental. The dining room table for food, coffee, wine, and tea, the round kitchen table for a jigsaw puzzle. We circled around, moving pieces, not looking up at one another, chatting all the while. Laughing, musing, teasing, consoling, and singing along to an oldies playlist. A 7-year-old loitering outside the door just would not get it.

Advertisement

Unlike Mary and Cora, my old friends don’t live nearby and can’t just stop by on a whim. It requires anywhere from an hour’s drive to a cross-country plane trip for us to make that breathing space around a table.

I’d walk all the way if I had to.

Rosemary McCarthy is a community college tutor in Worcester. Send comments to connections@globe.com. To submit your story for consideration for Connections, e-mail your 650-word essay on a relationship to connections@globe.com. We do not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.