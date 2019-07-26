Five things to do, July 29-Aug. 11

The world comes to Faneuil Hall Marketplace for A Taste of Ethnic Boston. The sixth annual networking event features more than a dozen restaurants, vendors, and food trucks, ranging from Pho Le (Vietnamese) to Suya Joint (Nigerian) to Merengue (Dominican), just to name a few. Join the 21-plus crowd at Ned Devine’s Irish Pub from 5:30 to 8 p.m. $40; $30 in advance. getkonnected.com

August 2-4

Book It

Like the “New & Noteworthy” table at a great independent bookstore come to life, the Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival takes over the Chilmark Community Center. Panel discussions fill Saturday’s schedule (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Sunday (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) is for talks by authors including Ruth Reichl and Valerie Jarrett. Friday’s kickoff ($100) features Chelsea Handler discussing her latest book, Life Will Be the Death of Me, with Late Night host Seth Meyers. Weekend events free. mvbookfestival.com

August 4

Be Shellfish

Grab the kids and head to the Boston Fish Pier to cheer the oyster-shucking competitors, watch cooking and fish-cutting demonstrations, and sample fare from New England waters at the Boston Seafood Festival. The schedule includes children’s activities; vendors include businesses from around the region and Harpoon Brewery, which operates the 21-plus beer garden. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $15, kids 6-12 $5, under 5 free; packages available. bostonseafoodfestival.org

Starting August 7

Instrumental Interlude

From Mozart and Beethoven to Brahms and Rachmaninoff, the Foundation for Chinese Performing Arts’ Annual Summer Concert Series ranges around the classical repertory. The biggest name on the schedule is pianist Hung-Kuan Chen (August 11), with emerging artists under age 30 taking the spotlight in the Concerto Competition (August 17 and 18). The 15-concert series, in its first year at New England Conservatory, runs through August 24. Free; $10 donation suggested. chineseperformingarts.net

August 9-11

Berkshires Bounty

Plan a road trip back in time and head west to the Middlefield Fair, a throwback that dates to 1855. Along with agricultural, horticultural, handicraft, and livestock competitions, the schedule includes live music, Sunday’s pancake breakfast, kids’ activities, and four varieties of pulling contest: tractor, truck, horse, and oxen. Gates open Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. $6, under 12 free. middlefieldfair.org

