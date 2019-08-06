scorecardresearch
GLOBE MAGAZINE

Here are the recreational marijuana shops open in Massachusetts

By Felicia GansUpdated August 6, 2019, 2 hours ago

The following is a list of all recreational marijuana stores as of Aug. 6. Find out which stores have received licenses or submitted applications here. For more marijuana news, sign up for our daily marijuana newsletter, The Daily Rip, exclusively for Globe subscribers.

Rise in Amherst
Rise in Amherst(Handout)

Amherst

Rise

Address: 169 Meadow Street

Website: risecannabis.com

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Parking: On site

Payment: Cash

Can you preorder: Yes

Brookline

New England Treatment Access (NETA)

Address: 160 Washington Street

Website: netacare.org

Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Parking: Limited; garages and meters nearby; public transportation recommended

Advertisement

Payment: Cash, debit, or credit; debit and credit cards work only with a PIN

Can you preorder: Yes

Chicopee

Mass Alternative Care

Address: 1247 East Main Street

Website: massaltcare.com

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday noon-5 p.m.; closed Monday

Parking: On site

Payment: Cash

Can you preorder: No

Easthampton

Insa

Address: 122 Pleasant Street

Website: myinsa.com

Hours: Sunday-Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Parking: Designated spots for customers, with an auxiliary lot if needed

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Yes

Fall River

Northeast Alternatives

Address: 999 William S Canning Boulevard

Website: nealternatives.com

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday noon-9 p.m.

Parking: On site

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: No

Gardner

Sanctuary Medicinals

Address: 16 Pearson Boulevard

Website: sanctuarymedgardner.com

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Parking: On site

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Yes

Great Barrington

Theory Wellness

Address: 394 Stockbridge Road

Website: theorywellness.org

Hours: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Parking: On site and nearby

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Yes

Greenfield

Patriot Care

Address: 7 Legion Avenue

Website: patriotcare.org

Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Parking: Nearby

Advertisement

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Medical marijuana patients only

Hudson

Temescal Wellness

Address: 252 Coolidge Street

Website: ma.temescalwellness.com

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday noon-5 p.m.

Parking: Adult-use customers are required to park at satellite lot and take a shuttle to the store

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: No

Lee

Canna Provisions

Address: 220 Housatonic Street

Website: cannaprovisionsgroup.com

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Parking: On site and nearby

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Yes

Leicester

Cultivate

Address: 1764 Main Street

Website: cultivatemass.com

Hours: Daily 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Parking: On site and auxiliary with a shuttle

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Yes

Lowell

Patriot Care

Address: 70 Industrial Avenue East

Website: patriotcare.org

Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Parking: Two satellite lots

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Medical marijuana patients only

Marlborough

Garden Remedies

Address: 416 Boston Post

Road East

Website: gardenremedies.com

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Parking: On site

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Yes

Newton

Garden Remedies

Address: 697 Washington Street

Website: gardenremedies.com

Appointments: Required

Hours: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Parking: No designated customer spaces; public transportation recommended

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: No

(Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Northampton

New England Treatment Access

Address: 118 Conz Street

Website: netacare.org

Hours: Daily 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Parking: On site and nearby

Payment: Cash, debit, or credit; debit and credit cards work only with a PIN

Can you preorder: Yes

Pittsfield

Berkshire Roots

Address: 501 Dalton Avenue

Website: berkshireroots.com

Advertisement

Hours: Daily 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (opens 9 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday for medical marijuana patients only)

Parking: On site and nearby

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Yes

Temescal Wellness

Address: 10 Callahan Drive

Website: ma.temescalwellness.com

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Parking: On site and nearby

Payment: Cash, or debit

Can you preorder: No

Salem

Alternative Therapies Group

Address: 50 Grove Street

Website: atgma.org

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6:45 p.m.

Parking: Nearby; auxiliary lot available

Payment: Cash

Can you preorder: No

Uxbridge

Caroline’s Cannabis

Address: 640 Douglas Street

Website: carolinescannabis.com

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p..m; closed Monday

Parking: On site; satellite lot if needed

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: No

Wareham

Verilife

Address: 112 Main Street

Website: verilife.com

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Parking: Auxiliary lot for adult-use customers and preorder pickup (on site for medical marijuana patients only)

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Yes

Williamstown

Silver Therapeutics

Address: 238 Main Street

Website: silver-therapeutics.com

Hours: Daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Parking: On site

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: No

Worcester

Good Chemistry

Address: 9 Harrison Street

Website: ma.goodchem.org

Hours: Daily 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Parking: Nearby (on site for medical marijuana patients only)

Payment: Cash

Can you preorder: No

Silver Therapeutics
Silver Therapeutics(Allison Kate Cherkis)

Felicia Gans is a Globe cannabis reporter. She can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.