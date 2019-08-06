Here are the recreational marijuana shops open in Massachusetts

The following is a list of all recreational marijuana stores as of Aug. 6. Find out which stores have received licenses or submitted applications here . For more marijuana news, sign up for our daily marijuana newsletter , The Daily Rip, exclusively for Globe subscribers.

Rise

Address: 169 Meadow Street

Website: risecannabis.com

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Parking: On site

Payment: Cash

Can you preorder: Yes

Brookline

New England Treatment Access (NETA)

Address: 160 Washington Street

Website: netacare.org

Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Parking: Limited; garages and meters nearby; public transportation recommended

Advertisement

Payment: Cash, debit, or credit; debit and credit cards work only with a PIN

Can you preorder: Yes

Chicopee

Mass Alternative Care

Address: 1247 East Main Street

Website: massaltcare.com

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday noon-5 p.m.; closed Monday

Parking: On site

Payment: Cash

Can you preorder: No

Easthampton

Insa

Address: 122 Pleasant Street

Website: myinsa.com

Hours: Sunday-Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Parking: Designated spots for customers, with an auxiliary lot if needed

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Yes

Fall River

Northeast Alternatives

Address: 999 William S Canning Boulevard

Website: nealternatives.com

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday noon-9 p.m.

Parking: On site

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: No

Gardner

Sanctuary Medicinals

Address: 16 Pearson Boulevard

Website: sanctuarymedgardner.com

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Parking: On site

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Yes

Great Barrington

Theory Wellness

Address: 394 Stockbridge Road

Website: theorywellness.org

Hours: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Parking: On site and nearby

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Yes

Greenfield

Patriot Care

Address: 7 Legion Avenue

Website: patriotcare.org

Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Parking: Nearby

Advertisement

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Medical marijuana patients only

Hudson

Temescal Wellness

Address: 252 Coolidge Street

Website: ma.temescalwellness.com

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday noon-5 p.m.

Parking: Adult-use customers are required to park at satellite lot and take a shuttle to the store

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: No

Lee

Canna Provisions

Address: 220 Housatonic Street

Website: cannaprovisionsgroup.com

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Parking: On site and nearby

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Yes

Leicester

Cultivate

Address: 1764 Main Street

Website: cultivatemass.com

Hours: Daily 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Parking: On site and auxiliary with a shuttle

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Yes

Lowell

Patriot Care

Address: 70 Industrial Avenue East

Website: patriotcare.org

Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Parking: Two satellite lots

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Medical marijuana patients only

Marlborough

Garden Remedies

Address: 416 Boston Post

Road East

Website: gardenremedies.com

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Parking: On site

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Yes

Newton

Garden Remedies

Address: 697 Washington Street

Website: gardenremedies.com

Appointments: Required

Hours: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Parking: No designated customer spaces; public transportation recommended

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: No

(Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Northampton

New England Treatment Access

Address: 118 Conz Street

Website: netacare.org

Hours: Daily 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Parking: On site and nearby

Payment: Cash, debit, or credit; debit and credit cards work only with a PIN

Can you preorder: Yes

Pittsfield

Berkshire Roots

Address: 501 Dalton Avenue

Website: berkshireroots.com

Advertisement

Hours: Daily 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (opens 9 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday for medical marijuana patients only)

Parking: On site and nearby

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Yes

Temescal Wellness

Address: 10 Callahan Drive

Website: ma.temescalwellness.com

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Parking: On site and nearby

Payment: Cash, or debit

Can you preorder: No

Salem

Alternative Therapies Group

Address: 50 Grove Street

Website: atgma.org

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6:45 p.m.

Parking: Nearby; auxiliary lot available

Payment: Cash

Can you preorder: No

Uxbridge

Caroline’s Cannabis

Address: 640 Douglas Street

Website: carolinescannabis.com

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p..m; closed Monday

Parking: On site; satellite lot if needed

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: No

Wareham

Verilife

Address: 112 Main Street

Website: verilife.com

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Parking: Auxiliary lot for adult-use customers and preorder pickup (on site for medical marijuana patients only)

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: Yes

Williamstown

Silver Therapeutics

Address: 238 Main Street

Website: silver-therapeutics.com

Hours: Daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Parking: On site

Payment: Cash or debit

Can you preorder: No

Worcester

Good Chemistry

Address: 9 Harrison Street

Website: ma.goodchem.org

Hours: Daily 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Parking: Nearby (on site for medical marijuana patients only)

Payment: Cash

Can you preorder: No

Silver Therapeutics (Allison Kate Cherkis)

Felicia Gans is a Globe cannabis reporter. She can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.