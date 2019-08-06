Here are the recreational marijuana shops open in Massachusetts
The following is a list of all recreational marijuana stores as of Aug. 6. Find out which stores have received licenses or submitted applications here. For more marijuana news, sign up for our daily marijuana newsletter, The Daily Rip, exclusively for Globe subscribers.
Amherst
Rise
Address: 169 Meadow Street
Website: risecannabis.com
Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Parking: On site
Payment: Cash
Can you preorder: Yes
Brookline
New England Treatment Access (NETA)
Address: 160 Washington Street
Website: netacare.org
Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Parking: Limited; garages and meters nearby; public transportation recommended
Advertisement
Payment: Cash, debit, or credit; debit and credit cards work only with a PIN
Can you preorder: Yes
Chicopee
Mass Alternative Care
Address: 1247 East Main Street
Website: massaltcare.com
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday noon-5 p.m.; closed Monday
Parking: On site
Payment: Cash
Can you preorder: No
Easthampton
Insa
Address: 122 Pleasant Street
Website: myinsa.com
Hours: Sunday-Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.
Parking: Designated spots for customers, with an auxiliary lot if needed
Payment: Cash or debit
Can you preorder: Yes
Fall River
Northeast Alternatives
Address: 999 William S Canning Boulevard
Website: nealternatives.com
Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday noon-9 p.m.
Parking: On site
Payment: Cash or debit
Can you preorder: No
Gardner
Sanctuary Medicinals
Address: 16 Pearson Boulevard
Website: sanctuarymedgardner.com
Hours: Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Parking: On site
Payment: Cash or debit
Can you preorder: Yes
Great Barrington
Theory Wellness
Address: 394 Stockbridge Road
Website: theorywellness.org
Hours: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Parking: On site and nearby
Payment: Cash or debit
Can you preorder: Yes
Greenfield
Patriot Care
Address: 7 Legion Avenue
Website: patriotcare.org
Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Parking: Nearby
Advertisement
Payment: Cash or debit
Can you preorder: Medical marijuana patients only
Hudson
Temescal Wellness
Address: 252 Coolidge Street
Website: ma.temescalwellness.com
Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday noon-5 p.m.
Parking: Adult-use customers are required to park at satellite lot and take a shuttle to the store
Payment: Cash or debit
Can you preorder: No
Lee
Canna Provisions
Address: 220 Housatonic Street
Website: cannaprovisionsgroup.com
Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Parking: On site and nearby
Payment: Cash or debit
Can you preorder: Yes
Leicester
Cultivate
Address: 1764 Main Street
Website: cultivatemass.com
Hours: Daily 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Parking: On site and auxiliary with a shuttle
Payment: Cash or debit
Can you preorder: Yes
Lowell
Patriot Care
Address: 70 Industrial Avenue East
Website: patriotcare.org
Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Parking: Two satellite lots
Payment: Cash or debit
Can you preorder: Medical marijuana patients only
Marlborough
Garden Remedies
Address: 416 Boston Post
Road East
Website: gardenremedies.com
Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Parking: On site
Payment: Cash or debit
Can you preorder: Yes
Newton
Garden Remedies
Address: 697 Washington Street
Website: gardenremedies.com
Appointments: Required
Hours: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Parking: No designated customer spaces; public transportation recommended
Payment: Cash or debit
Can you preorder: No
Northampton
New England Treatment Access
Address: 118 Conz Street
Website: netacare.org
Hours: Daily 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Parking: On site and nearby
Payment: Cash, debit, or credit; debit and credit cards work only with a PIN
Can you preorder: Yes
Pittsfield
Berkshire Roots
Address: 501 Dalton Avenue
Website: berkshireroots.com
Advertisement
Hours: Daily 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (opens 9 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday for medical marijuana patients only)
Parking: On site and nearby
Payment: Cash or debit
Can you preorder: Yes
Temescal Wellness
Address: 10 Callahan Drive
Website: ma.temescalwellness.com
Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Parking: On site and nearby
Payment: Cash, or debit
Can you preorder: No
Salem
Alternative Therapies Group
Address: 50 Grove Street
Website: atgma.org
Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6:45 p.m.
Parking: Nearby; auxiliary lot available
Payment: Cash
Can you preorder: No
Uxbridge
Caroline’s Cannabis
Address: 640 Douglas Street
Website: carolinescannabis.com
Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p..m; closed Monday
Parking: On site; satellite lot if needed
Payment: Cash or debit
Can you preorder: No
Wareham
Verilife
Address: 112 Main Street
Website: verilife.com
Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Parking: Auxiliary lot for adult-use customers and preorder pickup (on site for medical marijuana patients only)
Payment: Cash or debit
Can you preorder: Yes
Williamstown
Silver Therapeutics
Address: 238 Main Street
Website: silver-therapeutics.com
Hours: Daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Parking: On site
Payment: Cash or debit
Can you preorder: No
Worcester
Good Chemistry
Address: 9 Harrison Street
Website: ma.goodchem.org
Hours: Daily 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Parking: Nearby (on site for medical marijuana patients only)
Payment: Cash
Can you preorder: No
Felicia Gans is a Globe cannabis reporter. She can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.