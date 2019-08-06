These are the most common questions marijuana budtenders get asked

So-called budtenders can help you figure out which product is best — and how much to consume. They spend their days fielding questions from all kinds of people, so it’s a sure bet they have already been asked — many, many times — any question you’re worried is going to sound dumb.

If you’re not sure where to start when you walk into a marijuana shop, the person behind the counter is a pretty good place.

For more marijuana news, sign up for our daily marijuana newsletter , The Daily Rip, exclusively for Globe subscribers.

We recently caught up with three budtenders for some of their weed wisdom.

Advertisement

Jen Miller, 32: Cultivate in Leicester

How did you get into this line of work?

“I was working in retail since I graduated college, and one of my former supervisors had made the move from retail into the cannabis industry. It was around the time I had gotten myself a medical (marijuana) card. My sister sent me a job posting that came up on Facebook — something really big is happening in Leicester, it’s your hometown, and you have an interest in cannabis. It was a match made in heaven.”

What do you get asked the most?

“What strain will help me sleep? What strain is going to give me more energy so I can clean my house? What strain is going to be best for hanging out with friends or for entertaining?”

What are your top sellers?

“Hexies. They’re a hexagon-shaped fruit chew. They come in one piece and you just rip off one cube at a time; each cube is 5 milligrams. They’re delicious. People like the convenience and dose-ability.”

Darren Schwartz is a budtender at Garden Remedies in Newton. (Michelle Jay for The Boston Globe)

Darren Schwartz, 49: Garden Remedies in Newton

How did you get into this line of work?

“A couple years ago, I got my medical card and visited Garden Remedies in Newton, where I lived. I was blown away by how great of an experience it was, from the people working there to the amazing products. After two or three visits, I hunted down the manager and told her how both of us could benefit from me working there, and I got hired. I’m still a personal trainer in the fitness industry and a certified yoga teacher.”

Advertisement

What do you get asked the most?

“They’re always asking: “What’s your favorite?” It’s such a general question because for cannabis products, whether you smoke it or vaporize it, it hits everyone differently. My favorite might be your least favorite. I try to narrow down what they’re looking for and then recommend to them what the majority of people say worked for them. There’s no definite “this works for everyone.” Ultimately, it’s trial and error.”

What are your top sellers?

“Bruce Banner, a sativa-dominant strain. It’s very uplifting for most people. On the other side, something that’s relaxing, people love Cornbread—it’s an indica blend that’s indica-dominant. I like it after playing hockey because the aches and pains melt away and you feel your body relax.”

Khalil Paige is a budtender at NETA in Brookline. (Michelle Jay for The Boston Globe)

Khalil Paige, 25: New England Treatment Access in Brookline

How did you get into this line of work?

“I found this job on Indeed.com. I felt like I could become a standout groundbreaker in an industry that was new to the East Coast. As a young African-American man—I’m originally from Baltimore, but I grew up in Virginia—I felt I could affect patients’ lives for the greater good.”

What do you get asked the most?

Advertisement

“The top is ‘how many milligrams should I eat for an edible?’ We always recommend any patient buying edibles go low and slow, take your time. You can always take more but you can never take less. Nobody’s buying this medicine to be extremely uncomfortable, right?”

What are your top sellers?

“Our flower — Flow OG is a hybrid. The Jack Cross is a sativa-leaning hybrid. And Chem Dawg, a hybrid, and Sweet Tooth, an indica-leaning hybrid. Besides the flower, our next would be the Apex distillate cartridges and the edibles — adult cubes and D-line 100-milligram chocolate bar dosed in 5-milligram increments, scored kind of like a Kit Kat bar.”

Naomi Martin is a Globe cannabis reporter. She can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @NaomiMartin.