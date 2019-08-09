Five things to do around Boston, Aug. 12-18

Boston Uncornered student Brittany Baldwin is among the 26 people featured in the “Uncornered Photo Documentary Project,” which is on display beginning Tuesday.

Professional tennis returns to the Boston area after a decade-plus hiatus with the Thoreau Tennis Open, at The Thoreau Club in Concord. The women’s tournament, a US Open tune-up, includes international players and locals — Brookline’s Nastasya Semenovski and Brittany Collens of Manchester are in the 32-player singles draw. Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.; free. Friday (semifinals) 3:30 p.m. and Saturday (finals) 12:30 p.m.; $20 adults, $5 kids under 12. thoreautennisopen.com

Opening Tuesday

Capturing the Story

Bostonians both prominent and less so tell their stories in the Uncornered Photo Documentary Project,a public art exhibit on Boston Common. Renowned photographer John Huet made the 26 black-and-white portraits accompanied by brief stories of their subjects, who include Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Representative Ayanna Pressley, and participants in College Bound Dorchester’s Boston Uncornered program for formerly gang-involved youth. Through August 25. Free. uncornered.org

Opening Tuesday

Back Where She Belongs

Broadway’s favorite matchmaker, Dolly Gallagher Levi, returns to Boston in Hello, Dolly! The national tour of the 2017 Tony Award-winning revival stars musical theater legend Betty Buckley in the role originated (this time around) by Bette Midler. Through August 25 at the Opera House. From $40. boston.broadway.com

Friday-Sunday

Imagine That

Interact with your favorite small- and large-screen icons at the Boston Comic Con Fan Expo Boston, featuring more than 500 vendors, cosplay contests, celebrity photo ops, panel discussions, escape rooms, and more. John Travolta, Zachary Levi, Sean Astin, and the cast of Boy Meets World are the biggest stars of the lineup, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. From $40/day, $35 in advance; packages available. fanexpoboston.com

Sunday

Cultural Connections

Join the throngs at the Quincy August Moon Festival in Quincy Center to celebrate Asian culture with the entire family. Asian and Western street fare, the traditional lion dance, juggling acts, and K-pop performances are just part of the celebration. Visit the extended kids’ zone to try lantern making, or check out the 21-plus craft beer and wine garden. Noon to 5 p.m. Free. quincyasianresources.org

