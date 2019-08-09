For sale: Gaze from your gazebo at homes in Hanover and Gloucester

LOT SIZE 3 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This sturdy Cape was built by the owners in 1951. Enter into the living room, with a fireplace at right and a dining area or office at left. Past a full bath is a bedroom where French doors lead to a greenhouse and laundry area. The eat-in kitchen nearby has knotty pine cabinets in good shape and access to a deck overlooking the former farm’s 3-acre lot and gazebo. A cozy family room off the kitchen has a wood stove, skylights, and exposed beams, plus sliders to a sunroom and access to the side entry and two-car garage. Upstairs, there are two more bedrooms: one with a built-in cedar closet and drawers, plus a large master with newer en suite bath.

Advertisement

CONS Could use some cosmetic updates.

Jill Reddish, Molisse Realty Group, 617-835-1334, jreddish@molisserealty.net

$1,245,000

316 MAIN STREET / GLOUCESTER

SQUARE FEET 3,491

LOT SIZE 0.25 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 4 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $830,000 in 2018

PROS Crowning a terraced lot overlooking Gloucester’s working waterfront, this 1884 Second Empire is the subject of an Edward Hopper watercolor. Enter through a mudroom, with a new bath at left, into a kitchen with six-burner stove, two ovens, and a sunny breakfast nook. Past a formal dining room, the living room features a fireplace with marble mantel, bay windows, and an adjacent sunroom. A first-floor master includes grass-cloth wallpaper and a fireplace, plus a luxurious bath with twin rainfall shower, soaking tub, and dressing room. Upstairs, there’s a remodeled bath with laundry, and all three bedrooms (including one en suite) have harbor views. The basement sports a home theater. A stone patio holds a screened gazebo with hot tub.

CONS Driveway accessed by a right-of-way easement.

Advertisement

Mary Matthews, Coldwell Banker, 978-317-1079, Mary.Matthews@nemoves.com