Turning a drab master bedroom into an airy oasis

1 Floaty drapes are an airy touch, while the oil-rubbed bronze rod adds a linear black element. “The drapes went in early,” Ford says. “We knew white would work with whatever we decided.”

Fresh off a renovation, the owners of this Belmont home were mindful of cost when the time came to update the cold, drab master bedroom. Designer Jessica Ford reused the primary pieces — the charcoal-colored upholstered bed with nailhead trim and the black-stained dresser — and made them a jumping-off point for contrasting elements. “They wanted a bright and airy oasis,” says Ford. “A chill zone.” To balance the starkness of the existing pieces, she created a light shell with plenty of softness, adding walnut and brass accents for warmth. The result is a lively retreat with plenty of interesting details. “The challenge is adhering to a budget while using a mix of resources so it doesn’t look like it’s all been purchased in one place,” Ford says. “Nothing is custom, but it isn’t sterile or boring.”

2 Walnut night stands with steel slab pulls have a contemporary Asian quality. The Japonesque floral arrangements are by Caroline O’Donnell of Wildfolk Studio in Somerville. Ford says, “I’m very drawn to Japanese design and culture.”

3 Brass swing-arm sconces with articulating metal shades anchor the bed. “They’re strong but a little playful,” Ford says. “And they capture the mid-century modern spirit the client loves.”

4 Ford closed up a high, awkward window above the bed, replacing it with a serene landscape in a silvery wood frame. “It has just enough strength, but since it’s a watercolor, it doesn’t overpower,” Ford says.

5 Ford relocated closets to accommodate the dresser, on which she swapped the hardware to brass. A lamp with mid-century modern flavor provides a pop of walnut, and the shade echoes the raw quality of the bedding.

6 A walnut bench with dark brown leather webbing complements the night stands and adds interest at the foot of the bed. “I like an equal distribution of materials and tones throughout a room,” Ford says.

7 The creamy Moroccan-style hand-knotted rug grounds the room in the pale palette while adding subtle texture and a silky feel underfoot.

