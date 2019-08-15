14 photos of New England’s favorite country fairs

Ben Hoyt, 8, of Tunbridge in a barn with his family's cows during the Tunbridge World's Fair last September. The fair is tradition for the Hoyt family. His father, Tom, is a seventh-generation farmer. He said, "I grew up doing the same thing they're doing. When I was a kid I lived in that barn from Wednesday to Sunday." Mom, Becky, says that Ben and his brother Alex show the animals and need to take it seriously. "They earn the right to be here,” she said. “They have to help clean up and take care of the cows. They enjoy the tradition and learn to respect animals."

(Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)