She helps her husband cut his food. Why can’t other diners mind their own business?

My husband has disabilities and needs to have food cut into small pieces, though he can feed himself. When we eat out, I switch plates with him when the food is served and try to be discreet cutting his food. I know it is embarrassing to him. Waitstaff are always understanding but diners at other tables have stared and a couple of times we have overheard comments. Any suggestions for dealing with this, or should I just ignore it?

L.S./ Arlington

Ask your husband how he’d like you to handle it. It’s his disability and he gets to choose how he navigates the public world with it; you’re the supporting actor in that particular movie.

You say you know that he’s embarrassed — how? Have you talked to him about it? It sounds as if he’s not so bothered as to only order foods that he can manage on his own, which implies some nuance to his feelings. So find out what kind of backup he wants from you — not only with practical matters, but socially as well.

He can choose to underplay his disability in public if he wants, but the two of you need to be open about it with each other.

And thank you for the opportunity to make this public service announcement: Curiosity is natural. The most important element of a human’s environment is other humans, and we are intensely curious about any behavior or physicality that is out of the norm. However, like any other natural desire, curiosity does not have to be satisfied every time it is aroused.

If what you’re curious about doesn’t actually affect how you would treat the person in the moment, you don’t need to ask. (Just Google it when you get home.)

