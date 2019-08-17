Five things to do around Boston, Aug. 19-25

Stars Michael Mancienne and Matt Turner swap soccer balls for rented shoes and join their New England Revolution teammates at the fifth annual Bowl for a Goal. The charity event includes tenpin bowling, live entertainment, food and drinks (priced separately), and more. 6 to 9 p.m. at Splitsville Luxury Lanes in Foxborough. $35; benefits Special Olympics Massachusetts. revolutionsoccer.net

Thursday

Unsung Hero

Legendary athlete-singer-actor Paul Robeson found his career nearly derailed when he added “activist” to his accomplishments and became a target of the House Un-American Activities Committee. Writer-performer Tayo Aluko tells Robeson’s story in the one-man show Call Mr. Robeson — A Life, With Songs at the Multicultural Arts Center in Cambridge. 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations recommended. multiculturalartscenter.org

Friday-Sunday

It’s Chinatown

Grab a lawn chair and head to the Chinatown Gate in Boston for the 14th annual Films at the Gate Festival. Martial arts performances and face painting precede screenings in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese (with subtitles). Friday night’s main feature is Pamela Tom’s award-winning documentary Tyrus (2015), about the famed Chinese-American artist Tyrus Wong. Activities at 5:30 p.m., main screenings at 8 all three nights. Free. asiancdc.org

Saturday

Harbor Tunes

From getting together at Tufts University to selling out shows around the world, Guster remains a local favorite. The alt-rock band headlines the 18th annual Riverfest Seaside Music Festival, joined by Boston-based duo Tall Heights, Mt. Joy, and Noah Kahan. Food trucks and a beer garden accompany the show at Stage Fort Park, overlooking Gloucester Harbor. Noon to 6 p.m., with Guster scheduled for 4:30. Free. theriverboston.com

Saturday

Rock On

The Plymouth Waterfront Festival floods downtown with fun — live music on two stages, inflatables for the kids, food trucks, and more. Cheer on hundreds of rubber duckies in the Ducky Dash race at Brewster Gardens, and check out the classic car show and 200-plus vendors, including dozens of artisans and crafters. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. plymouthwaterfrontfestival.com

