For sale: There’s room at the top in these Randolph and Norwell homes
Walk-up attics offer bonus space for a kid’s playroom (or a grown-up’s music, art, or craft studio).
$359,000
34 SHORT STREET / RANDOLPH
SQUARE FEET 1,465
LOT SIZE 0.09 acre
BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full
LAST SOLD FOR $174,900 in 2011
PROS Located a block from the center of Randolph, this 1900 Victorian has warm pine floors. Enter into a foyer with an ornate, hand-carved staircase (currently outfitted with a stair lift). The living room at left has a bright bump-out of windows and an adjacent family room. Through the formal dining room with a built-in hutch, the older kitchen is adjacent to a full bath and a mudroom entry to the side porch. Upstairs are three or four bedrooms, one with en suite bath. The walk-up attic has plenty of head space, front and back windows, and storage bins built into the eaves.
CONS Buyer will need to look past the outdated wallpaper and other finishes.
Dennis Patch, Patch Realty Group, 617-800-9065, patchrealtygroup.com
$749,900
604 MAIN STREET / NORWELL
SQUARE FEET 2,589
LOT SIZE 0.28 acres
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half
LAST SOLD FOR $645,000 in 2004
PROS This updated 1870 farmhouse with wraparound porch abuts conservation land. From the mahogany deck in back, enter into a stunning kitchen with a dining nook, painted hardwood floors, leathered granite counters, and a six-burner range with a double oven. Off the right side is a powder room with laundry. The family room has a wet bar and wine fridge, plus one of many dashes of exposed brick found throughout the home. The living room in front has a fireplace and bay windows. Two second-floor bedrooms share a remodeled bath, while the master includes a luxurious bath with soaking tub and twin pedestal sinks. With wood floors and built-in shelves, the finished attic makes for an inviting studio, playroom, or office.
CONS No garage, though room exists to build one.
Valerie Tocchio, William Raveis Real Estate, 781-706-7080, valerie.tocchio@raveis.com
