Letters to the editor of the Boston Globe Magazine

In Susan Moeller’s article (“7 Really Stupid Things We Do With Money,” June 16), she left out car loans. By saving money for our next cars, then buying them outright, my wife and I save the price of a car each time. That’s a huge savings as car loans can double the price.

Kids and Money

Who on earth did Laura Hazard Owen think she was addressing with her article (“I Was My Dad’s Financial Guinea Pig,” June 16)? She grew up in a “solidly upper-middle-class household.” Her parents paid for her college education. Her father paid her an allowance that earned 5 percent interest per month and she would actually use it to pay for her own clothes (gasp)! I’m sure her job as a deputy editor and her husband’s full-time attorney job will provide pretty juicy allowances for their children. I couldn’t help but think, Let them eat cake.

James Johnston / South Berwick, Maine

It is refreshing to read about parents teaching kids about money, savings, choices, and consequences. Kids who think that an ATM (or a parent) is an infinite source of free dollars are ultimately ill-prepared to manage adult finances, lurching from one money problem to the next. As someone raised by a Depression-era parent, I know that saving is mandatory, living within my means is an absolute, and that borrowing money to go on vacation is nuts! I am now retired and able to live comfortably because of the money habits that started when I was a kid. I am grateful to my parents for the lessons taught kindly and well.

User LindaMc1995 / posted on bostonglobe.com

An Update on Alex and Leo

“A Tale of Two Superheroes” (June 23) is a reminder that we are richer by being an immigrant nation that welcomes people seeking a better life from throughout the world, not just from certain favored nations. We are certainly a better, more compassionate country with [Burundi natives] Alex Gitungano and Leo Ikoribitangaza in our midst.

Edwin Andrews / Malden

Boston’s Highs, Lows

Loved, loved, loved the Love & Loathe issue (July 7). Though not a Bostonian, I have lived in Eastern Massachusetts my whole life. The authors made me laugh, empathize, and totally relate to all of the different mini-columns.

Beth Kidwell / Dennis

I could never loathe my use of Boston speak. It is part of my heritage, and one I carry with pride and distinction. The piece by Giulia Rozzi (“Love: Appealing Accents”) dipped into my memory bank of years gone by. My experience and defense of Boston took place not only on the high seas but everywhere I was stationed. As soon as I opened my mouth, no matter where, I heard, “We got another one from Boston.” Boston is identified by our use of speech or grammatical utterances. So cross the border and be prepared to go on the defense. I will never lose my accent, it affirms my birthplace as my birthright. Boston is bettah!

Ken Bonacci / Salem

I truly enjoyed “What We Love & Loathe About Boston,” however there was one glaring piece that got it wrong: “Love: Ice Cream Crush.” No true Bostonian (or suburbanite) says, “coffee with sprinkles.” It always has been and always will be jimmies!

Marilyn A. Vecchio / Falmouth

LOVE: Humor provided by the MBTA — in the form of raising rates, while the entire system continues to disintegrate. HATE: The unpredictable, unreliable, irresponsible, so-called performance of the MBTA.

Timothy L. Zimmerman / Boston

Loved the collection. First, it didn’t contain the word Trump. Secondly, it was an insider’s painting of life in ye olde Boston with humor and complaining seamlessly in bed together. Life partners — or should I say pahdnahs. Brightened up my morning cawfee.

Margo Pearce / Jamaica Plain

Terrific writing, insights, humor. Driving across the Zakim Bridge at night. The rotary ballet. The soul-sucking winters indeed — but the reward is the treasury of writing the authors gave us with this piece.

Jill Hunter Burrill / Acton

The article brought back some wonderful memories. I spent many high school days in the Bates Hall reading room [in the Boston Public Library] doing research for projects. It was my first work study job when the library moved much of its collection into the “new” building. What a beautiful place to work! And triple-deckers! My favorite memory is Halloween; going up and down three flights of stairs in every house in the neighborhood to get candy and, in the process, smelling all the wonderful smells of what different families had had for supper that night!

Kathleen M. Raywood / Newburyport

Apparently Dugan Arnett had a very bad experience with a real estate agent (“Loathe: Apartment Brokers”). Hiring a real estate agent to procure an apartment is likened to interviewing for a job. Agents are not salaried. If they don’t sell, they don’t get to pay their bills. Real estate agents are licensed in Massachusetts, which means they had to earn their license through schooling and testing with the state. This is not to say that all agents are created equal. But an agent procuring that apartment must know the fair housing laws so no one is discriminated against. Agents must make sure they don’t put a prospective tenant in an unsafe apartment. It isn’t just unlock the door and show a place for five minutes. It is far more involved.

Maureen Celata / Owner, M. Celata Real Estate, Revere

Ugly and Obstructive?

Thanks to Anthony Flint for his article on Boston City Hall (“Learning to Love the World’s Ugliest Building,” July 7). The effort to approach an analysis of the building in terms of specific successful features, going beyond subjective responses of “ugly” and “beautiful,” is appreciated. The building has some impressive, monumental, and even exhilarating qualities as a kind of huge outdoor sculpture. But looking closely and “experiencing” the building’s exterior, there are two features that [create] architecturally, a visual and physical blockade at a point where something more pedestrian-friendly should be, and obstruct what could, at the very least, be secondary entrances to the building.

Harry Bartnick / Professor emeritus, Suffolk University School of Art and Design

Our daughter moved to Boston a few years back and we enjoy visiting her. We will definitely explore the inside of City Hall after reading Flint’s article. I hope others will read [it], respect City Hall for what it is, and keep it, as he says, another interesting part of the fabric of the city.

Michael Kruzel / Southampton

