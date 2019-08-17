In Sudbury, a redesigned space hits just the right note

1 Klein created a light, airy shell by selecting a textural ivory rug with a subtle Moroccan-inspired geometric pattern from Dash & Albert. “The wood floors are dark,” she says. “The lighter rug lets the chairs pop.”

Like many young families who move from the city to the suburbs, the residents of this Sudbury home reveled in the extra space but needed a hand incorporating pieces they owned into the décor. “Random furniture lived in this room,” says designer Jessica Klein of Oh, I Design Studio in South Boston. “It was a placeholder until they were ready to design the space fully.” When the time came, the homeowners, who have a son in elementary school, asked Klein to create a sitting room where they could gather with family and friends to enjoy music. The son plays the piano, positioned on the other side of the room, and the husband plays the guitar. “It needed to be comfortable but more formal than the space they use for lounging,” says the designer. “We didn’t want furniture that would envelop them.”

2 The olive velvet swivel chairs with antique brass bases from Lekker Home in the South End were the jumping-off point for the room. “I like to acquire the wow factor furniture first,” Klein says. “Then it’s easy to find the core pieces.”

3 The Crate & Barrel sofa has rolled arms and supportive cushions for comfort. “The neutral color grounds the space, and the classic style will last for years,” Klein says. “It allows the focus to remain on the chairs.” The quilted camel leather pillow came from Target, and the block-print stylized lotus flower pillows are a bohemian touch.

4 Klein was conscious of the low ceilings when choosing the draperies, a must-have for softening the bare space. “We stayed simple with white linen,” the designer says. “We didn’t want to overpower with intense pattern or color.” A matte black rod from

Rejuvenation adds a strong linear accent across the top of the room and echoes the black marble side table.

5 The oversize geometric brass pendant light from Visual Comfort Lighting draws the eye up. Klein says, “The room needed a statement piece to hold attention.” The sculptural floor lamp in the corner also adds interest. “I like to mix metals,” she says. “If we used black for the lighting, it wouldn’t have had the same effect.”

6 Designer and client went through three different options before settling on this bi-level coffee table from Restoration Hardware, which has a durable, weathered finish. Klein says, “The room calls for an oversize table and, with so many straight lines, also needed something round to break it up.”

