Five things to do around Boston, Aug. 26-Sept. 8

Lili Almog’s “Muslim Girl #14” (2009), part of “Crossing Lines, Constructing Home” at the Harvard Art Museums. The exhibit is on display through January 5.

Mimicking the intimate setting of a jam session in the woods, Club Passim’s Campfire Festival aims to connect more than 100 up-and-coming artists with new listeners and with one another. The Cambridge institution buzzes with writers’ rounds, solo acts, and band sets in genres ranging from folk to hip-hop. Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday through Monday at noon. $10/day; $25/weekend.passim.org

August 30-September 2

Labor Day Tradition

Grab the kids and head to the Spencer Fair for one last summer hurrah before school starts. The 131st event, complete with everything from demolition derbies and two kinds of tractor pull to displays of farm animals and giant pumpkins, also features abundant live music, including a Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band (Monday). $12, kids 7 to 12 $9, under 7 free. spencerfair.org

August 31

It’s Saturday Night!

Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones returns to Boston and her stand-up roots. The veteran comic, known for her unrestrained tweets and gleeful obsessions — including the Olympics, Game of Thrones, and SNL “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost — plays two shows at The Wilbur. 7 and 9:45 p.m. $41-$61. thewilbur.com

Opening September 5

Pushing the Boundaries

Crossing Lines, Constructing Home, at the Harvard Art Museums, explores immigration through creativity. Subtitled “Displacement and Belonging in Contemporary Art,” the exhibition investigates the concepts of borders and migration through 40-plus pieces by artists from around the world, including sculptures, photographs, and a video installation. Through January 5; the September 5 opening celebration (free) runs from 5 to 9 p.m. $15; under 18 free. harvardartmuseums.org

September 7

Evening Extravaganza

City Hall Plaza transforms into an Asian-inspired street scene for Boston Night Market. Sample food from more than three dozen vendors, including Instagram-magnet fish-shaped ice cream concoctions from Taiyaki NYC in the Seaport. Entertainment by Boston University’s miXx K-Pop Cover Dance Crew, carnival games for the kids, and a 21-plus beer garden are part of the fun. 4 to 10 p.m. $11, kids under 9 free. nightmarketboston.com

This edition of Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on September 8.