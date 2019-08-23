For sale: Luxury Boston condos where pampered pooches will feel at home
In honor of National Dog Day on August 26, check out these buildings’ posh perks for pups.
$650,000
45 LEWIS STREET #204 / EAST BOSTON
SQUARE FEET 754
CONDO FEE $463 a month
BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1 full
LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market
PROS This unit is in Slip 45, a luxury condo building under construction at Clippership Wharf on the waterfront (and mere steps to the Maverick T station). Upon entering the unit, there’s a U-shaped kitchen at left with quartz counters and Bosch appliances. The main living and dining area stretches past the peninsula and includes a balcony with Boston Harbor views. A short hallway to the right hides a laundry closet and separates the bedroom, with double closets, from the bath. Building amenities include a restaurant, billiards room, lounges, and fitness center — plus a dog washing station in the parking garage and a harborfront dog park.
CONS Images are renderings only; occupancy is expected next summer.
Slip45 Sales Team, The Collaborative Companies, 617-935-0665, slip45.com
$1,079,000
14 WEST BROADWAY #6B / SOUTH BOSTON
SQUARE FEET 1,129
CONDO FEE $1,321 a month
BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full
LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market
PROS Across from the Broadway T station, 14 West is connected to a new Cambria hotel — allowing residents access to its gym and rooftop bar. This unit is anchored by an open living space with floor-to-ceiling windows. In one corner, the kitchen has quartz counters. To the left, there’s a guest bath and bedroom. To the right is the master, where a walk-in closet leads to a bath with marble wall tile and double vanity. In addition to a roof deck with grills and skyline views, the building includes a pet washroom and a concierge who can arrange dog walking.
CONS Such perks (plus heat, air conditioning, and a valet garage spot) come with a four-figure condo fee.
Kevin Caulfield, Compass, 617-501-3685, 14WestBroadway.com