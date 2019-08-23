fb-pixel
On the Block

For sale: Luxury Boston condos where pampered pooches will feel at home

In honor of National Dog Day on August 26, check out these buildings’ posh perks for pups.

By Jon GoreyAugust 23, 2019, an hour ago

$650,000

45 LEWIS STREET #204 / EAST BOSTON

SQUARE FEET 754

CONDO FEE $463 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This unit is in Slip 45, a luxury condo building under construction at Clippership Wharf on the waterfront (and mere steps to the Maverick T station). Upon entering the unit, there’s a U-shaped kitchen at left with quartz counters and Bosch appliances. The main living and dining area stretches past the peninsula and includes a balcony with Boston Harbor views. A short hallway to the right hides a laundry closet and separates the bedroom, with double closets, from the bath. Building amenities include a restaurant, billiards room, lounges, and fitness center — plus a dog washing station in the parking garage and a harborfront dog park.

Advertisement

CONS Images are renderings only; occupancy is expected next summer.

Slip45 Sales Team, The Collaborative Companies, 617-935-0665, slip45.com

$1,079,000

14 WEST BROADWAY #6B / SOUTH BOSTON

SQUARE FEET 1,129

CONDO FEE $1,321 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS Across from the Broadway T station, 14 West is connected to a new Cambria hotel — allowing residents access to its gym and rooftop bar. This unit is anchored by an open living space with floor-to-ceiling windows. In one corner, the kitchen has quartz counters. To the left, there’s a guest bath and bedroom. To the right is the master, where a walk-in closet leads to a bath with marble wall tile and double vanity. In addition to a roof deck with grills and skyline views, the building includes a pet washroom and a concierge who can arrange dog walking.

CONS Such perks (plus heat, air conditioning, and a valet garage spot) come with a four-figure condo fee.

Kevin Caulfield, Compass, 617-501-3685, 14WestBroadway.com