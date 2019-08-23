Lush fabrics lend sophisticated serenity to this master bedroom

1 The tailored, pinstriped chaise nestled in the window well creates a reading nook against a backdrop of truffle-colored, marble-patterned linen drapery by Kelly Wearstler for Groundworks. “The roofline was a little tricky,” Reider says. “We had to be [careful] that the lamp heights would work.”

The residents of this summer home near the beach in Middletown, Rhode Island, a family of four, live in downtown Boston during the school year. “It’s always fun to work on a second property,” says Boston-based designer Rachel Reider. “You understand their style and how they live.” The homeowners asked Reider to give the newly built Shingle-style home a more personal feel with new furnishings, finishes, and lighting. “They like soft, neutral palettes with organic textures and finishes,” says the designer, who wove shades of blue, green, gray, and taupe throughout the house. “Cohesiveness was important.” Sophisticated serenity now reigns, especially in the master bedroom, where the wool rug from Landry & Arcari establishes a soft foundation. “It’s a very layered look that mixes lush fabrics with metal and wood,” says Reider. “We softened the hard lines of the architecture with plenty of curves.”

Advertisement

2 The open design of the cerused wood night stands allows the wallcovering to peek through, and the drawers provide closed storage. “Functionality is not as crucial with second homes, but there are always items to tuck away,” Reider says. Handblown glass lamps by Jamie Young, a modern take on apothecary jars, offer both color and transparency.

3 Faux wood veneer wallpaper in Aura Ash, part of the Phillip Jeffries Knock on Wood collection, creates a textural feature wall that acts as the focal point of the room.

4 The artwork by Zoe Bios Creative is customized with silver leaf, linen backing, and a floating plexiglass frame. “I wanted to bring in the coastal environment without it feeling themed,” the designer says. “The piece speaks to the water in a more abstract, artistic way.”

Advertisement

5 “You just want to sink into it,” Reider says of the bed. The embracing silhouette of the winged headboard and plush blue-green velvet upholstery lend an air of luxury. The watercolor pattern on the throw pillows is a nod to the home’s location.

6 The curvilinear footstools balance out the sharp-edged roofline, while nailhead trim echoes the finish of the floor lamp and adds a bit of bling.

Follow us on Instagram @BostonGlobeMag.