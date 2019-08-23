Walking in my sister’s shoes when she no longer can

These days, when the seasons change, I help with rearranging her closets — one in her bedroom for the current season, one upstairs for the others. She decides which clothes need to be put where, and I do the moving around so she doesn’t have to. Both closets are full, chronicling the history of her busy life as working mom, baby-sitting grandmother, earnest golfer, avid traveler, and now. We seldom speak of now.

I am wearing my sister’s sandals. She gave me three pairs, black, white, and maroon, identical except for color. She is my older sister and has given me hand-me-downs over the years, but not often, because she was once a slim teacher with a work wardrobe and I a plump stay-at-home mom in jeans and T-shirts. Sometimes when she offered me something, I shook my head and rolled my eyes, a silent but sly comment on her fashion sense. I have not always been a sweet sister.

Advertisement

Her sandals are mine because she can no longer wear them. Out walking one early summer morning five years ago, she was struck from behind by a car. Her head and neck were nearly severed from her spine, and her leg and ankle shattered. She confided that scars from her surgeries make her legs unsightly and she needs to wear compression stockings to prevent clots. They are not high-fashion items, she said as she handed me her sandals. I did not roll my eyes.

I took the sandals home and chucked them into my closet. My own fashion sense tends toward sneakers, and my only closet has a box for off-season stuff. But when summer came and I dug out my ancient sandals, crusted with dirt from the garden and lined with material that hung in strips between my toes, I realized it was time to try hers. They fit perfectly.

Advertisement

When I wear her shoes, I often think of all that my sister has been through. Her husband has survived numerous bouts of cancer. They recently lost a teenage granddaughter to that same horrible disease. Her “crash” led to months of hospital stays, chronic pain, court dates, and doctor appointments. But she goes on working part time, volunteering for charitable and political causes, and baking cookies for everyone. She is her grandchildren’s faithful fan, always attending their special events. Family is everything to her, and her home is where we gather. Food — much of which she can’t eat because she has trouble swallowing — is always abundant. She lets her husband do most of the talking: the teacher for 35 years can speak only in whispers now.

Why have I been so lucky? That black cloud has yet to reach me, but surely it can. It is as random as the car that struck her from behind, the one she never saw coming. I look down at my feet in my sister’s shoes and I remember one of our grandmothers standing all day in a razor blade factory, and selling hot dogs in Fenway Park. Another grandmother left behind her family in Nova Scotia. I think of our mother, dressing with flair despite her post-stroke accessories, a cane and orthopedic shoes. How would I cope with the challenges these women faced? I can’t imagine me as any of them.

Advertisement

On my way across a parking lot recently, I tripped and fell backward, landing hard on my tailbone. The next day I was sore all over, about to cancel my class at the gym and settle back with some self-pity and a good book.

Then I thought of the women in whose footsteps I follow. That’s the thing about family: they can show you how challenges are met, with grit and grace. You just have to pay attention and follow their example. What would they do? Silly question. I hobbled out the door.

Priscilla Kipp is a writer in Townsend. Send comments to connections@globe.com. To submit your story for consideration for Connections, e-mail your 650-word essay on a relationship to connections@globe.com. We do not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.