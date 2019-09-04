Recipes: Four perfect tacos featuring fish, turkey, or mojo pork

We consider tacos a perfect food. We often make them at our cooking school to illustrate the principles of cooking the Milk Street way — pairing bold, contrasting flavors and textures for a perfectly balanced bite each time. For our fish tacos, a dressing of lime and pickled jalapeños highlights the crispy batter on delicate fish. Bright tomatillos and cumin-scented chicken broth make the most of leftover turkey in our Chili Verde Turkey Tacos. And smoky adobo chilies balance the sweetness of orange juice in Mojo Pork Tacos, which we top with ample fresh cilantro. (For readers without a pressure cooker, we have also included a recipe for mojo pork the traditional way.)

These recipes are part of a new partnership between Christopher Kimball and the cooks at Milk Street and the Globe Magazine’s Cooking column.

Fish Tacos With Lime-Pickled Jalapeños

Makes 4 servings

We coat our fish with seasoned cornstarch before frying to give the pieces a delicately crisp crust that contrasts nicely with the tender, flaky interior. Jalapeños balanced by the tartness of lime zest and juice contribute to a bright dressing that pulls the flavors together. Choose a firm, meaty white fish — we like cod and tilapia. Offer shredded cabbage, thinly sliced radishes, and fresh cilantro as additional fillings.

Don’t fry the fish in a single batch. Cooking in two batches ensures that the pieces aren’t crowded in the pan, so they cook quickly and crisp nicely.

2 teaspoons grated lime zest, plus 5 tablespoons lime juice, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 jalapeño chilies, 2 stemmed and sliced into thin rounds, 1 stemmed, halved, and seeded

1/ 3 cup fresh oregano

6 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

¼ cup sour cream

¼ cup mayonnaise

1/ 3 cup cornstarch

1½ pounds skinless white fish fillets (see note), cut into 1-by-2-inch strips

4 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil, divided

8 corn tortillas, warmed

Make pickled jalapeños: In a small bowl, whisk together 4 tablespoons lime juice and ¼ teaspoon salt. Stir in the sliced jalapeños and set aside.

In a food processor, combine the lime zest, halved jalapeño, oregano, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Process until the garlic is finely chopped, about 10 seconds. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice and process until smooth, another 20 seconds, scraping the bowl as needed. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the sour cream and mayonnaise.

In a large bowl, whisk together the cornstarch, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Add the fish and toss to coat. Set a wire rack in a rimmed baking sheet.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high, heat 2 tablespoons oil until barely smoking. Add half of the fish pieces in a single layer and cook without disturbing until light golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Carefully flip each piece and cook until light golden brown on second side, another 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to the wire rack and tent with foil. Repeat with the remaining oil and fish.

Smear some of the sour cream mixture onto one side of each tortilla. Divide the fish among the tortillas and top with pickled jalapeños.

Chili Verde Turkey Tacos

Makes 4 servings

Chili verde turkey tacos. (Connie Miller of CB Creatives)

These tacos are a great way to use leftover turkey, but the meat from a rotisserie chicken works, too. Canned tomatillos make the prep go quickly. Offer sour cream and pickled sliced jalapeños on the side. Crush and drain the tomatillos in a strainer over a bowl before using — their packing liquid will make the sauce too thin.

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 medium poblano chilies, stemmed, halved, seeded, and thinly sliced

1 medium white onion, halved and thinly sliced

2 teaspoons ground cumin

½ cup low-sodium chicken broth or water

1 26-ounce can tomatillos, crushed and drained

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 cups chopped cooked turkey or chicken

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

¼ cup lime juice, plus lime wedges to serve

8 corn tortillas, warmed

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium, heat the oil until barely smoking. Add the chilies and onion, then stir, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and the onions are well browned, about 10 minutes.

Add the cumin and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in the broth, bring to a simmer, and cook until most of the moisture has evaporated, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Transfer 1 cup of the mixture to a blender, add the drained tomatillos, and blend until smooth. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Return the skillet to medium-high. Add the turkey and cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 5 minutes. Stir in the pureed mixture and bring to a simmer. Off heat, stir in the cilantro and lime juice. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve with the tortillas and lime wedges.

Mojo Pork Tacos

Makes 4 servings

Mojo pork tacos. (Connie Miller of CB Creatives)

You’ll need a pressure cooker to keep this recipe’s cooking time weeknight-appropriate.

Sour Seville oranges are used in authentic mojo; to mimic their flavor, we combine regular orange juice and lime juice, as well as their zests for fragrance. For more heat, use hot smoked paprika or an additional chipotle.

Start timing the pork once it has come to high pressure. If you prefer, instead of making tacos, serve the pork over rice with sliced oranges and avocado.

Don’t be shy when trimming the fat from the pork or the tacos will be too greasy.

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 pounds boneless pork butt, trimmed and cut into 1½-inch chunks

1 tablespoon grape-seed or other neutral oil

1 large yellow onion, finely chopped

8 medium garlic cloves, minced

2 chipotle chilies in adobo, minced, plus 2 tablespoons adobo sauce

1 teaspoon grated orange zest, plus 1 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon grated lime zest, plus 3 tablespoons lime juice

1 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

8 to 12 corn tortillas, warmed

In a medium bowl, combine the cumin, paprika, oregano, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Add the pork and stir to coat. Set aside.

In a 5½-liter or larger pressure cooker over medium, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in the chipotles and adobo sauce. Stir in the pork, then the orange juice. Lock the lid and bring to high pressure. Adjust heat to low to stabilize pressure. Cook for 25 minutes.

Off heat, allow the pressure to reduce naturally for 20 minutes, then quick release the remaining pressure. Carefully open the lid and tilt it away from you to release the residual steam. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the meat to a large bowl and let cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Use two forks to shred the meat into bite-size pieces.

Meanwhile, return the pressure cooker, uncovered, to medium-high and vigorously simmer the liquid, stirring occasionally, until reduced to 1 cup, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the lime juice and cilantro. Pour ¾ cup of the sauce over the pork, then stir in the orange and lime zests. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if necessary. Serve with the tortillas, passing the remaining sauce separately.

Cuban-Style Pork Shoulder with Mojo Sauce

Makes 6 servings

A relatively hot oven cooked the pork faster, and enclosing it completely in a packet of foil and kitchen parchment paper kept the meat moist, eliminating the need to baste. We much preferred the flavor of the pork after seasoning for at least eight hours. If pressed for time, one hour will suffice. A roll of 18-inch-wide heavy-duty foil was essential for sealing in the pork, and 15-inch-wide kitchen parchment was ideal. Be careful when forming the packet; tears or openings will cause the meat to dry out.

Don’t let the pork or its juices come into contact with the foil during cooking; it could cause a metallic taste and discolor the juices. Make sure the parchment fully lines the bottom of the pan and covers the pork on top.

3 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon smoked sweet paprika

4- to 5-pound bone-in pork butt, fat cap trimmed to ¼ to ½ inch

1 teaspoon grated orange zest, plus ⅔cup orange juice (2 to 3 oranges)

1 teaspoon grated lime zest, plus ⅓cup lime juice (2 to 3 limes)

⅓ cup fresh oregano leaves

8 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

½ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

Lime wedges, to serve

In a small bowl, mix together the salt and paprika. Using a paring knife and a twisting motion, make twelve 1-inch-deep cuts all over the pork. Rub with the salt mixture, then wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate 8 to 24 hours.

Heat the oven to 400 degrees with a rack in the lower-middle position. In a liquid measuring cup, combine both juices. In a food processor, combine both zests, the oregano, garlic, oil, cumin, and pepper. Process until the garlic is finely chopped, about 1 minute. Add ¼ cup of the juice and process until combined, about 10 seconds.

Using 18-inch-wide heavy-duty foil, make a sling in a large roasting pan: Leaving generous overhang on either side, gently press one sheet of foil into the pan lengthwise. Press a second sheet over that crosswise, again leaving ample overhang. Using kitchen parchment, repeat the process, setting the parchment sling over the foil. Set a wire roasting rack over the parchment.

Unwrap the pork and rub all over with the herb-garlic paste. Place fat side up on the rack in the prepared pan. Pour ¼ cup of the juice into the bottom of the pan. Loosely fold the excess parchment around the pork, then fold the excess foil up over the pork. Crimp the foil to create a loose but sealed packet. Roast until the meat is tender and registers 190 degrees in the thickest part, about 3½ hours.

Transfer the pork to a carving board, tent loosely with foil and let rest for 30 minutes. Pour the accumulated juices from the pan into a medium saucepan over medium heat, then add the remaining ½ cup citrus juice. When hot, remove from the heat and stir in the cilantro; cover and keep warm.

Using tongs and a knife or carving fork, cut and shred the meat into chunks, discarding the bone and any fat. Transfer to a bowl and toss with ¼ to ½ cup of sauce. Serve with the remaining sauce, tortillas, and lime wedges.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.