■   Combining properties turns a Mission Hill brownstone into one family’s dream home

The owners of this Mission Hill brownstone concentrated on upgrading the exterior of the house before the interior, but not with the usual paint and plantings. They amassed outdoor space, purchasing the building on one side and convincing friends to move in on the other. “They decided to stay in the city once they combined lots for a large backyard,” says designer Christina Wikman, who is the homeowners’ niece. “Now they wanted to make the house feel inviting and comfortable.”

The couple, who have two teenagers, asked that the decor skew classic to resonate with the existing architectural details, such as crown moldings and the circa 1900 original marble mantelpiece. To make the rooms feel more youthful, Wikman injected subtle color and pattern. She played with scale, replacing bulky pieces with more streamlined ones and amping up lighting and mirrors for drama. Efficiency and function were also major considerations.