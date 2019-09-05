■   From cookie-cutter spec house to a family-friendly refuge

The first time Lindsay and Steve Eminger worked with Emily Pinney, they were a family of two. “They were newlyweds living in the South End then,” recalls the Cambridge-based designer. This time around, they had additional considerations. The couple, who now have 4- and 1-year-old sons, hired Pinney to upgrade the cookie-cutter finishes in their spec house in Wellesley. “This house is about being family-friendly,” she says.

They also needed a lot of new furnishings. “We wanted the home to look nice and feel welcoming but work well with little kids,” Lindsay Eminger says.

The scheme is warm, bright, and primarily neutral, with blue, pink, and cool green accents. It reads sophisticated but not too serious. And everything is durable. Says Pinney, “We used velvets, leathers, and other all-natural fibers, then splurged on things harder for little hands — and cats — to find or wreck, like unique lighting and tile.”