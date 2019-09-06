Five things to do around Boston, Sept. 9-15

Celebrate the 60-year bond between Boston and its Japanese sister city, Kyoto, at the Society of Arts + Crafts’ gallery in the Seaport. Kogei-Kyoto at SA+C Boston showcases 60-plus pieces by more than two dozen affiliates of the prestigious artists collective Kogei-Kyoto, who incorporate traditional methods and materials with a contemporary sensibility. Through November 10. Free. societyofcrafts.org

Tuesday

What’s Cooking?

Be a judge for an evening at the third annual Char & Bar Wars. Sample slider-size traditional and non-beef burgers, wash them down with summer-themed cocktails (you must be 21 to drink alcohol), and vote for your top choice in each category. The outdoor event at University Park in Cambridge benefits the public Rindge School of Technical Arts. 5 to 8 p.m. $65; $55 in advance. cambridgechamber.org

Opening Wednesday

Singing Heads

David Byrne’s American Utopia makes its final pre-Broadway stop at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. The “theatrical concert” — an evolution of Byrne’s tour in support of his 2018 album of the same name — features 11 other performers from around the globe, songs from the album, and even some Talking Heads tracks. Through September 28. From $59. emersoncolonialtheatre.com

Friday

Swing Away

Head to Cambridge to check out Roomful of Blues. Over half a century after its founding in Rhode Island, the band — which has had more than four dozen members across the years — brings its horns-forward sound to the Regattabar. The current incarnation is an eight-man ensemble that stays true to its legacy of irresistible rhythms. 7:30 and 10 p.m. $28. regattabarjazz.com

Starting Friday

All’s Fair

Like the first robin of spring, the Big E signals the change of seasons. The massive fair — New England’s largest — boasts everything from daily parades and concerts to an enormous midway to pavilions representing a pavilion for each of the New England states to a huge butter sculpture. And more. Much, much more. The gates of the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield open at 8 a.m. daily through September 29. $15, kids 6 to 12 $10, under 6 free; passes available. thebige.com

