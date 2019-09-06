For sale: What $450,000 buys you south of Boston
For about the median price of a single-family home in the state, choose between Capes in Abington and Canton.
$449,000
209 HANCOCK STREET / ABINGTON
SQUARE FEET 1,512
LOT SIZE 0.46 acre
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full
LAST SOLD FOR $351,000 in 2016
PROS Built in 1991, this Cape is a bit roomier than most. The center entrance leads into a living room with fireplace at left and a dining room at right. In back, the kitchen has marble counters, stainless appliances, and a glass tile backsplash. The mudroom area in the kitchen has sliders to a deck, beyond which is a large, level, fenced backyard with mature fruit trees. Rounding out the first floor are a newer bath and an office. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including a master with walk-in closet, and an updated bath. The partially finished basement includes a laundry area. Recent updates include a new roof and boiler.
CONS No garage.
Patti Todesco, Blue Marble Group, 617-586-6737, bluemarblegroup.com
$450,000
4 BLACKMAN ROAD / CANTON
SQUARE FEET 1,152
LOT SIZE 0.17 acre
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full
LAST SOLD FOR $295,000 in 2012
PROS Enter this tidy-looking 1950 Cape by way of the charming, screened-in breezeway — a leisurely link that connects the kitchen to the backyard and concrete patio. Inside, the remodeled kitchen has stainless appliances, stone counters, and hardwood floors; the renovation also opened it up to the adjacent dining room. Rounding the staircase takes you into the living room with fireplace, and there’s a bedroom and newer bath nearby. At the top of the stairs, a landing with built-in shelves separates the master bedroom from a nursery or unofficial third bedroom. The basement has a laundry area, and there’s a one-car garage off the breezeway.
CONS An offer had been accepted on this home as of press time.
Jennifer Hurley, Donahue Real Estate, 781-504-4255, jen@donahuere.com