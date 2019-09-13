LOT SIZE 0.15 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3 full

LAST SOLD FOR $465,000 in 2006

PROS This 1928 bungalow is in a pretty East Side neighborhood tucked between the running trails of Blackstone Boulevard and the shops of Hope Street. Enter by way of a farmer’s porch with a bench swing, and a wide staircase anchors the foyer. At right, pass through French doors to the living room and dining room beyond. The kitchen has granite countertops and a skylight, plus a rear entry area and a bath nearby. Rounding out the first floor is a guest suite with glass sliders, a walk-in closet, and a newer bath. There’s a laundry nook on the upstairs landing, plus a master with double walk-in closets, two more bedrooms, and a full bath. CONS An offer has been accepted on this property as of press time.

Jim DeRentis, Residential Properties,401-529-2188, jderentis@residentialproperties.com

$1,100,000

250 OLD BEDFORD ROAD / CONCORD

SQUARE FEET 3,268

LOT SIZE 0.8 acre

BEDROOMS 7 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $95,000 in 1980

PROS The wooden porch swing on this 1890 Victorian farmhouse overlooks acres of abutting conservation land near Minute Man National Historical Park. Enter into a spacious foyer, with an ornately carved wooden staircase ahead and large living room at right. The formal dining room sports a working fireplace and oversized windows with beautiful views of nearby farmland. The kitchen has stainless appliances, hardwood floors, and a bath with laundry in what was once a butler’s pantry. Four good-sized bedrooms on the second floor share the second bath. The third floor — former servants’ quarters with a stairway into the kitchen — holds three more bedrooms and plenty of alcove storage. CONS No garage, though there is an older barn.

Kate McCaw, William Raveis Real Estate, 781-789-7950, kate.mccaw@raveis.com