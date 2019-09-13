The inaugural Latinx Heritage Night brings dance, fashion, and music to the Museum of Fine Arts. The celebration of Latinx Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) includes a performance by Peruvian-born, Boston-based pianist Franco Leon, an exhibition of work by local photographers, a fashion show, and more. 5 to 10 p.m. Event free; museum admission is free after 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. mfa.org

Opening Friday

Drag Time

Jomama Jones is a force of nature, as her off-Broadway hit Black Light— a cabaret-style performance incorporating original songs influenced by artists including Prince and Diana Ross — demonstrates. Her alter ego, acclaimed writer-performer Daniel Alexander Jones, returns to his native Massachusetts with the show, which plays Oberon in Cambridge through September 29. From $25. americanrepertorytheater.org

Advertisement

Starting Friday

Just a Minute

Pause the recording that’s streaming on your smartphone and take in a live Concert for One, no ticket or reservation required. Step into a modified shipping container at the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway’s Chin Park or on the Harvard Science Center Plaza for a one-minute, one-on-one performance by a mystery musician. The project, organized by the Celebrity Series of Boston, runs from noon to 6 p.m. daily through September 29. Free. concertforone.org

Friday-Sunday

Write This Down

The Salem Literary Festival unites five dozen New England writers and hundreds of bibliophiles for talks, panel discussions, kids’ activities, and more. Author Whitney Scharer of Arlington kicks things off with Friday’s keynote speech; TV reporter and crime novelist Hank Phillippi Ryan delivers Saturday’s keynote. Young adult lit is Sunday’s focus, with the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein participating in two panels. Free. salemlitfest.org

Saturday

Mallow Out

Catch a sugar buzz at the What the Fluff? festival celebrating 102 years of Marshmallow Fluff. The 14th annual event, in Somerville’s Union Square, features live music, comedy, martial arts, hands-on crafts, and diversions including games of Fluff musical chairs as well as cooking contests highlighting — you guessed it! — Fluff. 3 to 7 p.m. Free. flufffestival.com

Advertisement

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least four weeks in advance to week@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @BostonGlobeMag.