The owners of this Boston-area home wanted utter calm and comfort for their dining room, but their tastes skewed more multilayered than minimalist. The solution? A monochromatic scheme that doesn’t shy away from pattern. “They’re an active family of four who works hard and plays hard,” says Back Bay-based designer Lisa Tharp. “It was important that they relax over dinner in an atmosphere conducive to good conversation.” Taking cues from the wife’s treasured oil painting Floating, by Mia Bergeron (between windows at right), Tharp devised a scheme in blue tones from pale to almost black. “It’s an interesting portrait of a woman looking away, wistful and waiting,” she says. “I love the moody Prussian blue.”

1 By carrying blue through the fabrics and the walls, Tharp was able to use an unexpectedly bold pattern for the window treatments. Padded cornices help conjure serenity. “They bring a hush to the space,” she says.