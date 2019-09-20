1 The space’s statement piece is the bamboo silk Masha rug by Anna Muravina, from Now Carpets. It incorporates watercolor, scribble, and splatter patterning. Birkerts says, “We chose this for dramatic pattern, then balanced it with secondary pieces that don’t immediately overwhelm the eye.”

The new owners of this Chestnut Hill home, a busy couple with two kids and a goldendoodle named Milo, had the basics in place for their adjoining family room and breakfast area but weren’t sure how to make the space sing. “They wanted a clean, modern look with a slight edge,” says Andra Birkerts of Andra Birkerts Design in Wellesley. Using their new Roche Bobois gray leather sectional as a starting point, Birkerts blended the wife’s desire for a serene, muted palette with the husband’s predilection for saturated jewel tones. “We layered deep blue and copper accents onto a pale gray base,” Birkerts says. “There’s a sense of calm balanced by moments of vibrancy throughout both rooms.”

Advertisement

2 Birkerts reupholstered the Puff Puff armchair by Blu Dot with a textural velvet in indigo, a color echoed in the throw pillows on the sofa.

3 The roman shades, in Fathom printed linen by Christopher Farr Cloth, adds softness and subtle movement to the breakfast area. “We did the drapes in the family room in the same fabric to tie the spaces together,” Birkerts says.

4 A trio of half-copper mirrors turned this way and that creates a focal point above the sofa. “I love how it reflects the abstract photograph of an elevator shaft that I found for the husband, who loves photography,” Birkerts says.

5 The cool gray paint on the walls is White Drifts by Benjamin Moore. Birkerts says, “Gray feels more modern than a warm beige-y tone.”

6 Although it’s small, the copper Bell lamp by Tom Dixon packs a big punch, thanks to its highly polished finish and mushroom-like, sculptural shape. “Copper accents have a lot of impact,” Birkerts says. The white powder-coated metal side table is by Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec for Vitra.

Advertisement

7 The throw pillows are an artful touch that keeps the room from feeling too formal. They also provide another layer of color and softness in the relatively quiet space. The fluted copper table provides plenty of surface area without taking up much space and is easy to move where needed.

Follow us on Instagram @BostonGlobeMag