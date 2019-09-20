Editor’s note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on October 6.

Hunter Hayes headlines the fourth annual Country in the City concert on Boston’s City Hall Plaza. The five-time Grammy nominee, known for hit songs including “Wanted” and “I Want Crazy” (co-written with Stoughton’s Lori McKenna), released his fourth studio album, Wild Blue (Part 1), in August. Canadian duo High Valley opens. Free. 7 p.m. boston.gov/calendar/country-city-hunter-hayes

September 28

Cooking Chatter

With hands-on activities, demonstrations by local chefs, discussions about health and wellness, and more, the ninth annual Let’s Talk About Food Festival offers something for the entire family. Take part in experiments, sample food, and learn how to “save the planet one bite at a time” on the plaza outside the Harvard Science Center in Cambridge. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. letstalkaboutfood.com

Advertisement

September 28-29

Winging It

The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem throws a weekend-long party for the public opening of its new 40,000-square-foot wing. Roam three floors of gallery space, contemplate the water features in the garden, and check out the 22-foot-long model of the ocean liner Queen Elizabeth, a centerpiece of the maritime art collection. The celebration features costumed stilt walkers, live music, and more. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. pem.org

October 1-3

Happy Inno-versary

HubWeek’s 2019 Fall Festival marks the fifth installment of the idea fest, which moves from City Hall Plaza to the Seaport. More than 50 speakers will give big takes on the arts, business, politics, science, and other topics. The event, cosponsored by the Globe, also features public art, screenings from the concurrent GlobeDocs film festival, and spots to recharge your batteries (and your electric scooters). Through October 3. From $10. hubweek.org

Starting October 3

Feel the Love

The most popular story ever of royal intrigue and treachery returns to the Opera House. It isn’t reruns of Game of Thrones — it’s Disney’s The Lion King. Directed by Newton native and Tony Award-winner Julie Taymor, the show is the highest-grossing stage production or film in history. This marks its fourth trip to Boston. Through October 27. From $40. broadwayinboston.com

Advertisement

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least four weeks in advance to week@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @BostonGlobeMag.