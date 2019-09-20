LOT SIZE 0.11 acre

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $229,900 in 2015

PROS One block from the beach, this 1920 bungalow got a thorough update in 2015. Enter into a living room with an office nook on the right. Farther in, the bedroom has two closets; one is a walk-in. At the end of the galley kitchen — which sports granite counters and full-size appliances, save for an 18-inch dishwasher — there’s a spacious bath with a double vanity and laundry station. Other updates include a tankless water heater and central air conditioning. A side door leads to a concrete and gravel patio and a surprisingly large, fenced backyard with a shed. The driveway can accommodate up to four cars.

CONS No basement, so storage is limited; Nantasket Avenue is a busy road.

Sue Ann Murley, DiVito Realty, 781-254-5627, divitorealty.com

$599,000

11 ATLANTIC AVENUE / ROCKPORT

SQUARE FEET 496

LOT SIZE 0.03 acre

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $56,000 in 1979

PROS Stone stairs lead down to this contemporary cottage on the craggy shore of Rockport Harbor. The concrete deck and two sets of glass sliders that open to it afford majestic views of the ocean and Motif No. 1, the fishing shack made famous by generations of artists. Inside is an open L-shaped living area with pine floors, plywood walls, and high ceilings. Sunlight from a ribbon of upper windows — and warmth from a propane wood stove — cozy up the front room, off of which is a compact kitchen with stacked laundry. A rolling barn door hides the modern bath with glass shower. Around the bend, a stowaway ladder reaches a sleeping loft.

CONS No off-street parking; flood insurance required.

Paula Murphy, Coldwell Banker, 978-559-1465, PaulaA.Murphy@nemoves.com