I enjoyed Tom Gerencer’s “Ticks: They’re Not Just for Hikers Anymore” (August 25). He is spot on with his assessment of the tick-borne disease problem. During the 1970s and 1980s, there was lots of suburban development along the East Coast. This invariably caused the destruction of large forest tracts in favor of houses with backyards abutting much smaller forest spaces. Because the forested landscape changed so dramatically, the types of animals inhabiting the smaller forested areas also changed in favor of deer, along with smaller rodents like the white-footed mice and chipmunks. This created a perfect storm of conditions ripe for an exploding deer population, which adult deer ticks like to feed on, and the rodents carrying disease organisms, which nymph and larval deer ticks feed on.

Bob Oley

San Diego

[Time for the] Massachusetts pharma industry to start focusing on tick-borne diseases. Not only lifesaving, but good for our local economy, too.

MyLucy

posted on bostonglobe.com

I have removed several ticks from myself and my dog. I send them off to the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Laboratory of Medical Zoology for testing [for Lyme and other tick-borne pathogens]. Cost is about $50, you get the results within 72 hours after they receive the tick.

Newfound One

posted on bostonglobe.com

Wondering if the spread of some of these diseases has anything to do with other host animals, such as wild rabbits, turning up everywhere in recent years? “Tick tubes” placed in sheltered spots along the outer walls of houses [are a vehicle to] deliver permethrin directly to mouse nests, instead of spraying it where bees feed. Seems worth trying while we wonder what to do about the deer that carry the ticks.

s651fc

posted on bostonglobe.com

A Teacher Never Forgets

I taught my first class 40 years ago (Connections, September 8). When I look at pictures, I remember names and random details. They will always be “my kids.” For 16 of my 37 years, I “looped” second and third grades. Children, families, teacher — we got to know each other well! I, too, will never forget.

Lynne Belfiore

Marstons Mills

Teachers, like writer Stacey Curran, who have the ability to notice and attend to the ever-changing needs of each student in their classroom, are special. And just as Curran recalls all of them, students will never forget the teachers who really take the time to see them and tailor their approach to those unique details.

Maureen Whitman

Wenham

I could not help but smile and muse over my same experiences in the classroom and dealing with former students! I just had to laugh at the similarities. Kids are funny — no matter where you taught, Boston or Brooklyn!

Helen Miriam McGonagle

Brookline

At age 21, I began my teaching career at a private school with students with such a rare disability that no one in my personal life had ever heard of it: Autism. I certainly remember every one of my students, and have had the privilege of teaching most of them for multiple years. Many of them could never say my name, never mind ask if I remember them. But of course I do, with so much love in my heart, as I embark on my 36th year of teaching and learning.

barecove02043

posted on bostonglobe.com

A Debate Dilemma

Thomas E. Patterson’s critique of the presidential debates (Perspective, September 8) is a much needed assessment of how unhelpful these dog and pony shows are in selecting the best candidates. The word “debate” sets up expectations of a clear winner and a clear loser. But debating competitions are based on rules, and all sides of the issue are closely examined. The presidential debate format does not satisfy these requirements. Television has trained us to be bored with lengthy explanations. Tossing out question after question and expecting comprehensive answers in one or two minutes creates chaos, not answers, but chaos is entertaining. Experience is teaching us that the most telegenic (entertaining) candidate may not make the wisest president.

Jacqueline Cleary

Westmoreland, New Hampshire

We need to give reporters the space and time to scrutinize what politicians tell them. Lars-Erik Nelson of the New York Daily News called our obsession with entertainment the “theater criticism” mode of analyzing politics. He was also fond of saying: “The enemy isn’t conservatism. The enemy isn’t liberalism. The enemy is [expletive].” If editors and publishers allow their reporters to become mere stenographers to ideologues of the left or the right, then we should seek other sources of information.

Gene Roman

Bronx, New York

Let’s start with the media who have diluted newscasts with entertainment. Perhaps if the moderators would ask questions that the American public would like answered instead of questions meant as gotchas or free-for-alls, debates would be more informative.

user_1700434

posted on bostonglobe.com

Cost Concerns

While I can see value in showing work by very good designers (Your Home: Design Refreshers, September 8), as this can give ideas to those who can’t afford a designer, for the most part, it seems like Globe Magazine is just showing how the upper class lives. The exception was the home in East Boston, where the owner/designer used items from HomeGoods and got things on Craigslist, not custom this and custom that. [Feature more renovations] like the East Boston home.

Margy Roeck

Dracut

Home Project Pitfalls

I was a builder in the Boston area from 1970 to 1990. Jon Gorey’s article (“My Contractor, My Nightmare,” September 8) perpetuates a stereotype: that of the crooked builder. In my experience, dishonesty and incompetence in building exists, but in about the same proportions as in architecture, medicine, decorating, and other areas of work. The best way to find the right builder is through referrals from friends and acquaintances. Look for a builder whose tastes match yours, who is easy to talk to, and can bring good ideas to your project. Then go see several previous jobs, and ask former clients how the budget and schedule held up. Don’t take the low bid unless that’s the builder you prefer for other reasons.

Sam Clark

Plainfield, Vermont

After many years of the wonderful TV series This Old House, very few have listened to its warnings. Hire licensed professionals! There are too many ready and able to take your money, but who lack the training to safely work on your home. Electricians, plumbers, and other tradesmen and women go to school and do apprenticeships before they even are tested for licensure. Your safety is in a professional’s hands.

Ellen Reynolds

Arlington

