Treat the kids to a high-energy bilingual performance from the Latin Grammy award-winning husband and wife duo 123 Andrés (pronounced uno, dos, tres Andrés). The buoyant pair has performed catchy Latin American kid-friendly music for audiences across the world, from Puerto Rico to Panama. Two performances daily through Friday at 10 public libraries around the city. Free. 123andres.com

Thursday-Sunday

Chews and Cheers

Sample artisinal bites at the eighth annual Taste of WGBH Food and Wine Festival. The four-day fete at the media company’s Brighton studios is packed with culinary fun. Events include a Chef’s Gala where you can feast on dishes from 20 award-winning cooks, a “Food Fight” championship chef match, and a brunch spiked with hard cider and Celtic music. Tickets vary based on day and event. From $50. wgbh.org

Opening Friday

Instant Memories

Flash back to the glory days of the Polaroid one block from where instant film was first invented in Cambridge. The Polaroid Project: At the Intersection of Art and Technology shares the story of the iconic camera through a collection of photographs, artifacts, and art. Through June 21 (closed February 24 to March 8) at the MIT Museum. $10, children under 18 and seniors $5. mitmuseum.mit.edu

Friday-Sunday

Band Together

Pull up a lawn chair and watch dozens of brash marching and brass bands from as far away as Germany put on a show during the three-day HONK! Festival. Performances kick off on Friday evening with lantern parades in Davis Square. An activist parade down Massachusetts Avenue takes place on Sunday, followed by a demonstration to champion immigrants’ rights. Free. honkfest.org

Saturday

Taboo Talk

Sex-advice columnist Dan Savage takes the stage at the Somerville Theatre for Savage Love Live! , where he’ll dispense his signature humorous wisdom and take audience questions from the stage. $35. 8 p.m. somervilletheatre.com

