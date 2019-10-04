LOT SIZE 1.14 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 3 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR unknown

PROS At the end of a long, storybook driveway, this 1898 carriage house near Phillips Academy was converted to a single-family home in the 1950s. Off the main entry hall, the living and dining rooms both feature beamed ceilings and enormous fireplaces. Off the dining room is the kitchen and a screened porch overlooking the large lawn, deck, and in-ground pool. The rest of the first floor is a midcentury melange of bedrooms and older baths, including a potential guest suite with rear entry. The second floor is mostly unfinished, save for a full bath and den, but holds potential for grandeur with towering cathedral ceilings, lattice windows, and original rustic features like huge barn doors.

CONS Needs work; sold in as-is condition.

Ann Marie Fogg, Coldwell Banker, 978-204-5034, annmarie.fogg@nemoves.com

$979,000

72 BADGER ROAD / MEDFORD

SQUARE FEET 2,660

LOT SIZE 0.17 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $555,000 in 2006

PROS This 1935 Tudor Colonial is in the charming Lawrence Estates neighborhood. An entry mudroom opens to a foyer that foreshadows the rich hardwood floors and ornate details found throughout the home. At left is a living room with fireplace and adjacent sunroom. At right is the formal dining room with built-ins and paneled walls. The kitchen is a stunner with light granite counters, stainless appliances, and an island. A powder room is tucked into the former pantry, while a cute, clever barn door leads to the basement playroom and laundry. Upstairs, three bedrooms share an updated full bath with a door to the master. Another bedroom and an office comprise the third floor. There’s a deck off the kitchen, a level yard, and a two-car garage.

CONS Shared master bath.

Bob Bittelari and Leanne Beliveau, Berkshire Hathaway, 781-454-9900, bobbittelari.com