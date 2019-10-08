Signs up for races, doesn’t train for them, runs them anyway, and regrets it afterward

WHO PLAYS HER IN THE MOVIE

Betty White — she can do anything

JACK WILLIAMS

23 / election researcher

HIS INTERESTS

Writing, reading, running

HIS PERFECT MATE

Would do some honest type of work

7 P.M. MELA, SOUTH END

EYES WIDE OPEN

Alex When I told my mother I’d been selected, the first thing she asked was “What are you going to wear?” With that in mind, I paid a little more attention to my outfit than usual.

Jack I didn’t prepare much. I did get there early and grab a drink. I stepped away for a moment. When I came back, she was there.

Advertisement

Alex He had nice eyes — a deep, dark brown color. He described them as “sad eyes” but I’d disagree. When he smiled, his whole face lit up. He had slightly messy brown hair. He said he was growing it out to be rebellious.

Jack She was attractive. Really cool/engaging eyes.

HOT TOPIC

Alex We covered the standard subjects: hometowns, siblings, colleges, and jobs. He’s from Houston but went to school in D.C. He moved to Boston a few months ago for a job researching elections. We wondered why we were paired up.

Jack She has been in Massachusetts her whole life. She has two older sisters. She also works at Wayfair, so I immediately brought up the walkout over contracting with ICE.

Alex We didn’t have that much in common. He’s really involved in politics, I’m really not. I was a little worried since politics can be a tense topic, but luckily that didn’t lead to any debates.

Jack There were no awkward silences, but there also wasn’t a big connection on any subject.

Alex The waiter told us to order the samosas and papadum. I have a low spice tolerance but didn’t want to show that weakness on a first date. Some spice from a samosa got stuck in my throat, causing me to lose my voice for about 10 minutes. I did my best to hide the tears in my eyes, but I think Jack noticed. He was nice enough to carry the conversation until I recovered.

Advertisement

Jack I ordered lentils. I think I should have ordered something else, but I’m not broken over it.

Alex He’s a friendly guy. He uses the word “y’all,” which instantly makes me like someone more.

Jack I probably said, like, 500 deal breakers throughout the date. I told her I had zero idea of what I wanted to do with my life, which is often a pretty big deal breaker. Also, I mentioned I don’t really eat sweets.

Alex He waited until the end of the night to tell me that he doesn’t like dessert. That’s going to be tough for me to look past.

Jack On the other hand, she said she was a big fan of capitalism, which is pretty baffling to me.

SMOKY EYE

Alex We decided to get drinks at a nearby bar after dinner. He tried to make jokes with the bouncer and none of them landed. It was one of those awkward but endearing moments.

Jack We exchanged numbers at one point, and she sent me a text during the date. I thought that was cute.

Advertisement

Alex The bar had to close early due to a fire on one of the upper floors. We joked about how it was a convenient excuse to end the date.

Jack We hopped on the T and went our separate ways. I accidentally stole her leftovers.

SECOND DATE?

Alex We might!

Jack Big maybe.

POST-MORTEM

Alex / A-

Jack / A-

Go on a blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid. Follow us on Twitter @dinnerwithcupid