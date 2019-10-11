The emerald green terra cotta tile came first, inspired by the couple’s honeymoon to Cambodia, where they stayed at a hotel with a pool tiled in the same hue. “It was the impetus for everything,” Casagrande says.

The master bath was the last room in the house to get a makeover, so Cecilia Casagrande and her husband, Joseph, were determined to go all out. “A new bath can cost as much as a kitchen,” says the Brookline-based designer. “We waited until we could make it really special.”

For the walls, Casagrande had her heart set on a panoramic wallcovering designed by Christian Lacroix, although she admits that wallpaper in a bathroom isn’t always practical. It pictures an exotic garden just outside Paris — another place the couple visited and a city where Casagrande once lived. She had used the pattern in a friend’s kitchen and knew it would be perfect. There was even enough leftover fabric to make a Roman shade.

Casagrande ordered a simple black vanity to pick up on the black in the wallpaper, and added unlacquered brass hardware to it. The countertop is a remnant slab of veined marble cut in a silhouette that fits the room’s Paris meets Morocco feel. When asked if she considered a black toilet, the designer says, “My husband said no way to a black toilet.” After a pause she jokes, “I didn’t want a toilet at all but that seemed extreme, so I compromised with one that has a low tank that doesn’t hide the beautiful paper.”

Advertisement

The lines of the sink and shower fittings, like those of the toilet, are sleek, and the mirror is downright minimal. “You know how you take something off before you go out the door?” Casagrande asks. “I took off the fancy mirror. I go maximalist, then subtract.”

Advertisement

Four-inch-by-4-inch unglazed terra cotta tiles, also by Clé, line the shower. The designer says, “I saw a photo and immediately fell for it.” sean litchfield

Resources

Interior design: Cecilia Casagrande Interiors, ceciliacasagrande.com

Drapery workroom: Lori MacKeil Designs, lorimackeil.com

Tile installation: Tile Masters, tilemasters-ma.com

Marni Elyse Katz is a frequent contributor to Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.