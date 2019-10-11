I’m glad to see the younger generation trying to do something about the existential threat that we all face as residents of planet earth (Perspective: “Older Generations Broke the Climate. It’s up to Young People to Fix it,” September 22). More of my fellow boomers need to think about how we can work to keep the planet livable for our children and grandchildren.

The problem with convincing voters to understand the urgency of climate change is all about framing. Our fixation on costs — how much, for how long, and who will pay — must not define every debate and discussion we have. When it comes to intangible concepts like the environment, we do ourselves a disservice by assigning every issue a dollar value. Mother nature doesn’t work like that.

I applaud the upcoming generation’s devotion to this issue. It is unnecessary, however, to pretend that preceding generations were indifferent. This isn’t generational; it’s political. How different our situation would be if Al Gore, who warned of climate change early on, had been allowed to assume the presidency.

There are a lot of successes from the efforts [of the 1970s]. Smog in most US cities is greatly reduced, if not gone. Waterways are usable again, including Boston Harbor. Cars are many times more fuel efficient than in the past. Furnaces and appliances are far more efficient. Energy Star labels are everywhere. Lots of advances, but not as good as it should be. However, the idea that 100 percent of the younger generation will make the environment a priority is about as realistic as it was 50 years ago. But, we wish them well. The earth needs them.

