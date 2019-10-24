Catch Season 3 of the Love Letters podcast, which attempts to answer one big question: How do you know? Subscribe here: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

I’ve been dating a man for about two months and the attraction is undeniable. It’s the best sex of my life, he’s got similar career and life goals, and he makes me laugh when I’m panicking about nothing. OK, OK , I’m in the honeymoon phase.

But he wants to move back to his home country in a few years, and he seems quite convinced he doesn’t want to live here — Canada — long term. And there is no way I see myself living where he is from.

I want to explore things with him for a bit longer, but I’m really afraid that in a few months or a year we’ll just be in the same place — or rather, we won’t be.

I’m 32 and I do want to have children. I know I still have time, but it just feels like at this stage in my life, dating someone “just for fun” seems like a bad idea. My head is telling me to run for the hills. But it’s also telling me that meeting someone you really spark with is not that common. I just don’t know if I can keep dating him while also keeping a cool head and not thinking too much about my future.

Should I stay or should I go?

— Frozen In Canada

A. I wish I could tell you that love will fix all of this, and that when your boyfriend gets to know you better, he’ll decide he never wants to leave Canada.

I can’t, though.

If he is “quite convinced” he doesn’t want to stay, and you are in “no way” going to move to his country, that’s the answer. Dragging this out won’t make it any easier.

Your brain is giving you the right advice. It’s saying, “Hey, this relationship is special and wonderful, but it’s also going to end.” Some of the best relationships do. It’s disappointing, but at least you know all of this now, at month two. It would have been unpleasant to figure this out a year in.

You can deal with this by sitting him down and explaining your dilemma — that you like him too much to keep it casual, that you’re looking for a real partner, and that you won’t be moving to his country. You can acknowledge the relationship’s expiration date together.

It won’t be easy to walk away knowing he’s in your area now, but you can remind yourself that you’re planning for many years down the road. You’re thinking about the rest of your life, and making room for the right person. If you know it can’t be him, you need to start over.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

You want to live in Canada. He wants to move someplace that isn’t Canada. That’s called a deal breaker. MCDIMMERSON

This is still the starry-eyed, wildly-in-love-phase. In a few months (or more) you can have a deep discussion about your future. Meanwhile, do some research. What is the most reasonable country for you both to live in, near his country? A possible destination for both of you. QUADROPENTA

You’re going to have to treat this like a vacation romance: tons of fun for a limited time because it can’t work in the real world. Sorry. SEENITTOO

No one should give up the best sex of their life on purpose. MYANSWERXX

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.