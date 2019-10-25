Judging by the flood of reader comments and e-mails, lots of you agree. Many of you even included your own tales from the front lines of bad behavior, which make for fascinating reading on their own (in a misery-loves-company sort of way).

Not long into the new Globe Magazine story on the rise of rude behavior in kids, we meet a father who volunteered to coach his daughter’s coed soccer team — only to one day endure a hail of soccer balls pelted by his players. “My biggest take-away?” the shell-shocked dad told writer Nicole Graev Lipson. “Wow, kids have changed.”

But we also asked you — parents and grandparents, teachers and innocent bystanders — for advice: How have you dealt with rude kids? What secrets do you know that can help the rest of us?

Below, check out a selection of what you had to say. And if you missed the invitation the first time, we’re still taking your parenting pro tips here.

Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

My own son had a potty mouth when he was 5 years old. I marched him into the bathroom and told him that if he insisted on “toilet talk,” he would have to stand there and talk to the toilet. . . . Boredom set in quickly and solved the problem.

– Denise

Never use shame. Never presume your children should know better. Everyone is sometimes in the position where they didn’t get the memo along the way about something significant. There are times perhaps to be a disciplinarian, but instilling good manners is not one of them, in my opinion. . . . The idea of respect covers a lot of territory. Even if you fall down on a particular or two, if your intent is respect, you will probably do all right.

–Kerry Joyce

I am a schoolteacher in Vermont. For many years, I have begun the children’s day with a 15- to 30-minute morning meeting where we discuss the nuances of civil discourse and appreciating one another’s personalities.

– Kurt Sherman

Nana always told us to go look at our faces in the mirror when we were rude. It gave us a chance to see what kind of energy we were sending out and allowed for more introspection than a first-grader is usually capable of unaided. Works well with my kid when she’s beginning to get an attitude but she hasn’t gone over the line yet.

– Brian

I’m a grandmother of two, a mother of three adults, and a retired elementary school teacher. I watch two or three toddlers every weekday. I don’t see any change at all in kids’ behavior. They are no more or less polite than they’ve been since 1981, when I joined the teaching world. But there have always been rude kids. I like to give them a good long look of disbelief and then ask them, “Do you parents talk like that?” If they say “yes,” I know wherein the problem lies. If they look abashed and say “no,” then I ask them to say it again more politely. And they do. So I praise them, admire them, and let the lesson settle in.

– Karen Merullo Shiebler

I use “the Golden Rule” approach. I say, “Well, how would you feel if I spoke to you that way?” Or, if I ask for something and I get an attitude, I say “I wouldn’t expect anything from you that I wasn’t willing to do or offer you myself. Am I not nice and polite and helpful to you?”

– Ana Sanchez

When my children are rude they are grounded. If it continues, no phone. The rationales [some] parents use is based on what is good for them, not necessarily their kid. The hardest thing to tell your child is no. But you do them a disservice if you don’t.

– Stephanie Harvey

If the child seems childish, there’s a good reason for that. Do not allow yourself to be baited. Always respect the child even if it is necessary to redirect his/her behavior. Remove the child, calmly, from the stress source. Never yell. Be firm. Remember, you’re the adult; this isn’t the Oval Office; model the behavior you wish the child to follow.

– John LeBaron

Have consequences and be consistent with them. Talk to them and explain how their rude behavior makes you feel and how it makes others feel. And treat others the way you want to be treated yourself. Maybe this is too much explanation, but really kids are very spoiled and entitled nowadays.

–Christina Reynolds

