1 A landscape painting by Elizabeth Ricketson from Libby Silvia Artstyle ties to the colors outdoors while the console’s seagrass-covered doors bring in natural texture. The Kelly Wearstler sconces add a touch of black to this side of the room.

Designer Jeannie Hickey’s clients, a couple with a 13-year daughter and a goldendoodle, adored the history and charm of their circa-1710 brick sea captain’s house in Hanover. However, it was missing one thing — an expansive room to accommodate the many dinners, get-togethers, and parties they host over the year. “Like most antiques, the house is broken up into small rooms,” says Hickey, principal of JMH Designs. “They missed the giant great room from their prior home.” To get that space, Hickey designed a 20-foot-by-28-foot great room addition with cathedral ceilings. There are large sliders on two sides that open to a new deck with a pool. “Portions of the home were constructed more than three centuries apart,” Hickey says, “but they all work together perfectly for the way the family lives.”

2 Suspension lights by Tech Lighting are a minimalist interpretation of medieval cast-iron chandeliers. “The low profile doesn’t take away from views during the day,” Hickey says, “and they look amazing lit up at night.”

3 Hickey painted the interior window trim black. “It helps them recede, so it feels like you are looking right outside, not through a window,” she says. Decorative white oak beams from Longleaf Lumber in Cambridge echo historic beams elsewhere in the home.

4 A trio of hand-woven Tonga baskets from Zimbabwe in a variety of patterns balances the texture of the console across the room. The bar cart’s brass finish references accents used in other parts of the house.

5 The live edge acacia wood dining table speaks to the personality of the homeowner, who used to live in Colorado and favors pieces with an organic feel. The charcoal-stained chairs from Room & Board have low backs that don’t impede the view.

6 The linen-covered Cisco Brothers sofa is from the Welch Company in Scituate. For the pillows, the blush one uses fabric by Susan Connor; the black by Zak + Fox.

