Spooky tales abound at the Charles River Museum of Industry & Innovation, where local playwright and actor J.T. Turner will host Ghost Stories by Candlelight. Listen to traditional New England tales read aloud including Fiddler of Maine, John and the Ghost, and Robert Frost’s The Witch of Coos. Parents beware — the spookiest of stories are not recommended for young children. 7 p.m. $10, $5 kids 6 to 18. charlesrivermuseum.org

Friday

Frighteningly Fun

Partake in some adult Halloween foolery at Boos & Brews at Winthrop’s Cottage Park Yacht Club, where you’ll be rewarded with both spirits and sweets. Sample craft beers, ciders, and wine from international and local vendors at the 21-plus event. Costumes are encouraged. 7 to 9 p.m. $35. winthropchamber.com

Friday-Saturday

Time-Honored Traditions

Watch woodworkers and bookbinders in action at the North Bennet Street School’s Open House. Founded in 1881, America’s first trade school trains students in traditional craftsmanship. Tour the trade spaces, observe jewelry making and musical demonstrations, and shop for handcrafted gifts in the store. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. nbss.edu

Saturday

Día de los Muertos

Celebrate the Day of the Dead at a family concert with Mexican singer Veronica Robles and her all-female mariachi band. Returning for another year, Robles brings her vibrant voice accompanied by the sounds of violins and guitars to the South End’s Union United Methodist Church. 3 p.m. Tickets $5; proceeds to benefit the Veronica Robles Cultural Center in East Boston. celebrityseries.org

Saturday-Sunday

Arts on Display

Stop scrolling through items on Etsy and instead head to Renegade Craft at The Cyclorama at Boston Center for the Arts. The craft fair features more than 80 local and national makers and designers, including handmade products from Avu Jewelry in Pembroke, Adelante Shoe Co. in Cambridge, and Tiny Arms Ceramics in Allston. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. renegadecraft.com

