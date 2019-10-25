CONDO FEE $395 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This town house is under construction in Rolling Mill, a development 1 mile from the downtown Plymouth waterfront. At the heart of the home is a great room that combines the kitchen, living, and dining areas under a cathedral ceiling. The L-shaped kitchen features stainless appliances, quartz counters, and island seating. Sliders in the living area lead to a patio. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a full bath. Upstairs, there’s a den, bath, and a second bedroom. Laundry is off the foyer, near the entry to the two-car garage; there’s also a powder room and a study. The walk-out basement can be finished.

CONS Photos are of the model unit; occupancy is expected in 2020.

Lynne Morey, Coldwell Banker, 508-789-6333, lynne.morey@nemoves.com

$669,900

8 ROSE COURT WAY / WALPOLE

SQUARE FEET 3,000

CONDO FEE $622 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 3 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $600,000 in 2012

PROS Set pondside in Riverwalk Commons, this town house has side and garage entries leading to a central foyer. The adjacent kitchen has a sunny dining area, granite counters, and stainless appliances. The living room boasts cathedral ceilings and a gas fireplace — plus a wall of windows and a deck to take advantage of the water view. Past a powder room and laundry, the master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a bath with double vanity, shower, and jetted tub. On the upper level are a loft den with an office nook, another bedroom, and a full bath. In the walk-out finished basement, there’s a gas fireplace and a full bath with sauna.

CONS Three-level living isn’t everyone’s idea of downsizing.

Jane Cowperthwaite, Keller Williams, 781-254-0494, jane.cowperthwaite@gmail.com